Jury begins deliberating punishment for Howard in NYE 2019 murder of David Devora

A jury of eight women and four men Thursday afternoon began deliberating the punishment for Creshawn Howard for fatally shooting David Devora through a front door on New Year's Eve 2019.

When the charges were read to start testimony Tuesday in 104th District Court, Howard pleaded guilty to murder during a felony robbery. The prosecution then spent two days presenting evidence of the crime and Howard's character so the jury could determine punishment.

Judge Jeff Probst instructed the jury to consider a prison sentence of five to 99 years, or life. The jury also could impose a fine of up to $10,000.

Since jury selection began Monday, at least a dozen members of the Devora family and friends have been present throughout the proceedings. About two dozen relatives and friends were present for closing remarks.

Howard's sister and mother also were present for closing remarks, as well as two other people.

Bad choices

Thursday's trial began with defense attorney Amos Keith calling Howard's mother and older sister as witnesses. Howard also took the stand before the lunch break.

Howard's trouble with the law began in about 2015, when he continually ran away from his grandparents to live with his mother. His father was not involved in his life, and his mother had a history of nonviolent crimes that included serving time in federal prison for wire fraud, the mother and sister testified.

Still, "I had a great childhood. I was raised to respect people," Howard said about living with his grandparents.

The grandparents had rules, took him to church Sundays and Wednesdays, involved him in sports and exposed him to community involvement so he could see how successful people behaved, the sister testified.

Creshawn Howard

While living with his mother, there were no rules or boundaries, Howard said. His drug use that began with smoking marijuana escalated to cocaine, Molly (also called Ecstasy or MDMA) and other illegal narcotics.

Howard expressed an apology to the more than dozen Devora family members and friends sitting in the audience.

During cross examination by prosecutor Joel Wilks, Howard acknowledged that he was out on parole at the time of the murder and that this case was the third "lick" – street term for robbery – that he had committed.

Howard also said under cross-examination that he was on the run and couch surfing because he knew he was wanted on at least one warrant for probation violations.

Dispute source of shotgun

Howard is one of five people indicted in connection with Devora's death. The group had intended to rob Devora at his cousin's residence in the 2500 block of Rountree Drive.

Devora was killed after answering a knock at the door. When a struggle ensued, Howard pushed a shotgun barrel against the door to push it open. The gun fired, and the blast through the door struck Devora in the face.

Howard testified Thursday that the first time he saw the shotgun was when it was handed to him by co-defendant Michael Wright-Collazo while the five were traveling in a Trail Blazer on the way to Rountree Drive.

That testimony contradicted what Wright-Collazo said from the stand Wednesday. Wright-Collazo said that prior to switching to the Trail Blazer, the group was traveling in a white car. They had stopped at a house where Howard retrieved the shotgun and put it in the trunk. The shotgun later was switched to the Trail Blazer.

Earlier this month, Wright-Collazo entered a plea agreement with the Taylor County district attorney's office to testify against the four other suspects in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.

Howard said he had handled handguns but had no experience with a shotgun.

