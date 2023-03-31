The jury in the murder trial of Robert Pinyerd began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Pinyerd, 41, faces charges of aggravated murder and murder, both unclassified felonies, in connection with the Feb. 24, 2022, death of Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, of Crestline.

Pinyerd testified in his own defense on Friday morning, then both sides presented closing arguments.

The trial began Monday with jury selection. Judge Sean Leuthold ruled a Crestline woman who said she heard gunshots that morning and saw Pinyerd near the scene would be allowed to testify. Prosecutors said they were not aware of the witness until about 10 days before the trial began.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Haylee James, Heath's older daughter, who said she helped break down the door of Heath's home at 701 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline, and found her mother dead on the floor inside, her head surrounded by blood.

Several expert witnesses were called by the prosecution on Wednesday, including a representative of the Lucas County Coroner's Office who told the jury Heath died of three gunshot wounds.

After the prosecution wrapped up its case on Thursday, the defense began calling its witnesses, including Pinyerd's brother.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Jury begins deliberating in Robert Pinyerd murder trial