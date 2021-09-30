Jury begins deliberating in Tennessee state senator's trial

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tennessee State Senate shows Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson posing for a photo in Nashville, Tenn. Robinson is set to go on trial, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on charges that she stole more than $600,000 in federal funds. (Tennessee State Senate via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADRIAN SAINZ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury began deliberating Thursday in the trial of a Tennessee state senator who has already been acquitted of 15 of 20 charges alleging she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated.

The 12-person jury started the process of deciding whether state Sen. Katrina Robinson is guilty of wire fraud after prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses.

Robinson, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

Prosecutors alleged she stole federal grant money awarded to The Healthcare Institute, which provides training in the health care field, including nursing assistant jobs in geriatric care.

The school received more than $2.2 million in federal grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The federal grant money was earmarked for student scholarships from 2015 through 2019.

During the trial, prosecutors attempted to prove Robinson used more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for personal expenses such as her wedding and honeymoon, a Jeep Renegade for her daughter, travel and entertainment for her family, a snow cone business for her children and an event for her state Senate campaign.

Defense attorneys countered, arguing Robinson did not use government funds to pay for personal expenses. Rather, Robinson used profits generated from tuition payments to the Memphis school and other income, her lawyers said.

In an unexpected development, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman on Sunday acquitted Robinson of 15 charges of fraud, theft and embezzlement involving government programs. Defense attorneys had filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that prosecutors didn’t prove allegations that Robinson used the federal grant funds on personal expenses.

Robinson still faces five wire fraud charges. She has maintained her innocence since she was indicted, and she took the stand in her defense. Robinson, who is also a nurse and a single mother of two, was questioned about the school's expenses, student enrollment and scholarships.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen says he thought he was dreaming while stabbing twin to death, Texas officials say

    The 17-year-old said he woke up to discover a knife was in his sister’s neck, according to prosecutors.

  • Trial for Texas father, son accused of killing neighbor over mattress set for January

    The murder trial for a Texas father and son accused in the fatal 2018 shooting of their neighbor has been rescheduled in Abilene.

  • Brynn Bills: Body of missing woman, 18, believed to have been found in ‘fresh’ grave in Michigan, police say

    The remains of the missing 18-year-old woman Brynn Bills are believed to have been found in a shallow grave with “fresh dirt” outside a home in Michigan, police have said. Ms Bills, who went missing last month, was connected to the body that was found through tattoo markers after it was discovered in Alpena Township on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. Ms Bills was last seen on 1 August in Alpena.

  • Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges

    An Italian artist is defending his sculpture of a 19th century peasant woman against charges of sexism after its unveiling sparked outrage among some lawmakers and art critics who said she looked more like a starlet than a peasant. “Spigolatrice di Sapri,” a bronze sculpture based on a famous Italian poem of the same name, was unveiled during a Sept. 25 waterfront ceremony in Sapri, southern Italy, in the presence of local officials and former Premier Giuseppe Conte. Critics said no 19th century peasant, much less the fictional heroine of the poem — she leaves her back-breaking work in the fields to join a Sicilian revolt against the Bourbon dynasty — would have looked like that.

  • More than 70% of African countries miss COVID vaccination target

    The World Health Organization said on Thursday that just 15 out of 54 African countries had fully vaccinated 10% of their populations against COVID-19.Why it matters: The announcement that more than 70% have missed the World Health Assembly's target indicates that global leaders are struggling to narrow the large gap in vaccine access between poor and wealthy countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The longer it takes to reach the goal, the more likel

  • Theranos lab director warned of red flags while CEO wooed investors

    Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.

  • Myanmar official defends 4-month detention of US reporter

    Myanmar’s military-installed government on Thursday defended its detention of an American journalist it has now held for four months, without offering any details of the crimes it alleges. Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun did not elaborate in his response at a news conference to a question about Danny Fenster, who is awaiting trial on a charge of incitement, also called sedition. Fenster, 37, is managing editor of the Yangon-based online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar.

  • Air Force veteran sentenced to 45 days in jail for Jan. 6 breach

    Two Ohio men were sentenced to serve 45 days in prison after prosecutors requested incarceration for the first time at sentencing hearings for Capitol rioters who took plea deals for nonviolent misdemeanors.Why it matters: Federal judges have debated whether the no-prison plea deals offered to low-level Jan. 6 defendants are too lenient to deter potential future attackers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: In July, Derek J

  • What is Biden's vaccination target?

    How long the pandemic continues depends almost entirely on what share of the population remains unvaccinated, not on the distribution of booster shots.

  • Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus

    A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • ‘I wanted to watch him die,’ victim’s daughter says after Texas death row execution

    Rick Rhoades was convicted of murdering two brothers less than a day after he was released from jail on parole.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • Dismembered Trio Found in Texas Dumpster Were Killed in ‘Bible Sacrifice,’ Cops Allege

    Fort Worth Police DepartmentA Texas man accused of killing and dismembering three people before setting them ablaze in a dumpster told police he did it because he had “an in-depth knowledge of the bible and believed he was being called to commit sacrifices,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested Monday night by Fort Worth police on capital murder charges, and is being held at the county jail on $1 million bond, according to de

  • Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Investigation Concludes He Was "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Evasion Case

    After an investigation into Todd Chrisley's tax evasion case found he was "unfairly targeted," the star, who remains under federal indictment, told E! News that "this is just the beginning."

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement

  • Teen truck driver who ran over 6 cyclists while trying to blow exhaust on them has not been arrested, reports say

    "Do you think I'm going to jail?" the teen driver reportedly asked, according to a witness. Local reports said the teen was not immediately arrested.

  • Teen Father Charged With Murder Of Newborn Son In North Texas

    During the investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Caleb Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.