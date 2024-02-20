Jury begins deliberating in trial of man charged with killing hunter in Bath Twp.

Thomas Olson appears in Clinton County Judge Shannon Schlegel's courtroom in St. Johns. Olson, 35, is on trial for killing Hmong-American deer hunter Chong Mua Yang, 66, of Lansing on the evening of Nov. 16, 2018 at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

ST. JOHNS — A jury on Tuesday began deliberating on the guilt or innocence of a Grand Blanc Township man charged with killing a hunter on public hunting land in Bath Township more than five years ago.

Evidence shows Thomas Olson, 35, was in the area where Chong Mua Yang was shot in the back of the head, apparently while walking out of the woods on the evening of Nov. 16, 2018, Assistant State Attorney General Richard Cunningham said in his closing argument Tuesday morning.

The most likely scenario is that Olson didn't intend to kill or even seriously harm Yang, 66, when he fired a shotgun in the direction of the hunter, Cunningham said.

Cunningham suggested the jury could draw "a "reasonable inference" that Olson intended to create a high risk of death or great bodily harm.

"I don't think there's an intent to kill," the attorney argued, suggesting Olson intended to "scare the devil out of this old Chinaman,"

The problem with that theory is that there is "zero evidence" to support it, Olson's attorney, Mchael Manley argued.

The more likely scenario is that somebody other than Olson murdered Yang, who was shot once in the back of the head, Manley said. Police and prosecutors produced no evidence that Olson left the boot prints found in the snow near Yang's body or was ever close enough to Yang to have fired the fatal shot, he said.

"This was an execution; this wasn't a joke," Manley argued, suggesting Yang's death was a hate crime "or just two hunters fighting over where they should be hunting."

Olson and his hunting partner on the day Yang was killed, Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, were charged with first-degree, felony murder in late 2022, more than four years after the killing. An alternate count of second-degree murder was added at the their preliminary examination.

The first-degree, felony murder charge was based on a theory Yang was killed during a larceny. Yang's gun, traditional Hmong hunting knife and other personal property were not found with his body and have not been recovered.

The attorney general's office dismissed the charges against Rodway last fall, citing unresolved evidentiary issues, after Rodway's attorney filed an emergency bond motion based on newly discovered evidence.

,A month later, Olson was released on a $500,000 personal bond after a judge adjourned his trial for several months.

The evidence against Olson included potentially incriminating text messages shared between Rodway and him referring to Yang's death. One referred to "a couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene," and another said, "I mean we killed that guy, you don't see us crying about it." There were others referring to hunting people and killing minorities, authorities said.

Police said they didn't know Olson was at Rose Lake State Game area on the day Yang was killed until much later, when they received "geofencing" data through search warrants showing his device was there.

Chong Yang

They also said he had done internet searches for news about the incident before police had publicly released any information about it.

Olson's DNA was found on a scent bottle enclosed in a plastic bag found in the general area of the shooting. But police were unable to match him to a set a boot prints found near Yang's body, and there was no other physical evidence linking him to the killing.

Olson did not testify during the trial, which began last week and included just three days of testimony. His attorneys introduced evidence through prosecution witnesses but did not call any of their own witnesses.

During the trial, Manley raised questions about a local man who police had eliminated as a suspect and suggested there was physical evidence linking that man to the crime scene. The man was known to be biased against people of Yang's ethnicity and had a motive for shooting the hunter, the attorney said.

Police said they were able to account for the man's whereabouts that day, and Cunningham characterized the defense's focus on him as "misdirection."

The scientific evidence "clearly shows Olson was out there and did not come forward until after he was identified," Cunningham said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jury begins deliberating in trial of man charged with killing Lansing hunter