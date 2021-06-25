Jury begins deliberations in attempted murder trial

Jun. 25—Deliberations have begun in the trial of an Olivehurst man charged with attempted murder, arson, and threatening to commit a crime, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.

Djay Joel, 43, has been in custody since May 11, 2020, after allegedly setting fire to a bed inside a home where a woman was lying. The alleged incident was part of a domestic dispute, according to law enforcement.

The woman escaped uninjured, but the home in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst was destroyed.

The trial began last week and closing arguments took place on Wednesday. As of late Thursday, the jury had not returned with a verdict. Joel is being held in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.