Jury begins deliberations in Baltimore security guard’s murder trial

Right after he shot a customer during a dispute outside a bar in Southeast Baltimore last November, security guard Keith Luckey stood with his partner while police tried to control the chaotic scene.

A police officer stood by with his body camera recording as guard Michael Tates assured Luckey, “We good.”

“He got you mad. He shouldn’t of got you mad,” Tates said of the man Luckey shot, 35-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero, who died at the hospital within an hour of being shot.

A Baltimore prosecutor seized on Tates’ comment in closing arguments of Luckey’s murder trial Friday.

“The defendant killed not out of fear but, in the words of Michael Tates, because he got you mad,” Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Pillion told jurors.

After approximately two days of testimony and argument, the jury began deliberations around 1 p.m. Friday.

Luckey is charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and use of an extended magazine in a felony. The charges all stem from the fatal shooting outside Chris T bar around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022.

At trial, defense attorney Lawrence Rosenberg said Luckey was defending himself from Torres, who threw a piece of brick at Luckey and grabbed another before Luckey opened fire. Luckey deployed pepper spray on Torres and his nephew before Torres threw a rock at him.

The dispute between Torres and the guards began inside the bar, where Torres’ group was involved in two altercations with other patrons. Torres was at the bar with a large contingent of family and friends celebrating the league championship of the soccer team he coached. Fights broke out over a woman’s cellphone and Torres’ wife’s necklace.

“It was chaos inside,” Tates, who testified as a defense witness, said in court.

At one point, the guards grabbed Torres’ then 18-year-old stepdaughter, security video played at the trial showed. Torres responded by grabbing Tates. Luckey, who took out his baton, pulled Torres off Tates. They argued inside the bar for approximately five minutes before Torres and company left out the back door.

During tense testimony, sitting only a few feet from the man who killed her husband, Sor said she and Torres were enraged by the way the guards handled her daughter, describing their actions as “insane.”

A security camera from an auto body shop across from the bar captured the fateful moments outside.

The footage showed Torres and his nephew walking toward the guards, who were standing watch at the front entrance. Luckey deployed pepper spray at them while they were several feet away.

That night, Luckey wore a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the word “OFFICER” and carried a 9 mm handgun, two extra extended magazines, two canisters of pepper spray, a baton and a Taser.

After being sprayed, Torres reached down for a piece of debris from a crumbling brick wall. He hurled it toward Luckey and Tates, who dodged the object.

Luckey backed up toward Lombard Street to avoid the brick, but then advanced toward Torres with his gun drawn. When Torres reached down for another brick, Luckey opened fire. Luckey fell backward into the street while he shot Torres. About a dozen people were around Torres.

After the shooting, Sor Torres spearheaded “Justice for Kevin” in their largely Latino community in Southeast Baltimore.

As Luckey’s history of violence toward people on the job came into public focus, lawmakers began paying attention. They soon vowed to bolster regulations on the loosely regulated field of private security.

In Maryland, guards were required to have a license to carry a gun, but there were no universal training requirements for working in private security. Only about half of those who worked as guards had to be licensed with the state, and the state didn’t keep track of when those who were licensed used force against people on the job. Come next June, much of that is set to change under a new law enacted in the aftermath of Torres’ and others’ deaths at the hands of guards.

A history of violence

Luckey fatally shot a man outside a Windsor Mill bar in 2019. At the time, he was a Maryland Air National Guard police officer, although he was off duty the night of the shooting. Baltimore County prosecutors nonetheless deemed Luckey was justified in his actions.

He retired from Air National Guard shortly after the shooting and began a full-time career in private security — he had been moonlighting as a guard.

On jobs in Baltimore, he used a stun gun on a woman in a wheelchair at a pharmacy, put an allegedly unruly customer in a physical restraint and broke a man’s finger with a baton at the same bar where he gunned down Torres. The baton incident yielded assault charges against Luckey, but a city District Court judge acquitted him of the charges.

Jurors in Luckey’s murder case did not hear about the previous times he used force.

Luckey chose not to testify, protecting himself from pointed questions from the prosecutor about his past.

In court, the trial came down to whether the jury believes he was justified to shoot Torres, in which case they are supposed to find him not guilty of murder, or that the circumstances of the fast-paced encounter mitigated the crime, in which case they were instructed to find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, whereas manslaughter tops out at 10 years.

To find that Luckey acted in self-defense, the jury has to find that Luckey believed he was in imminent danger, that the belief was reasonable and that he used no more force than necessary to defend himself. The jury also has to consider whether Luckey complied with his legal obligation to retreat before opening fire and, if he didn’t, whether something prevented him from doing so.

Luckey gave a statement at the police homicide unit after the shooting. He never said he was afraid.

“He had a brick,” Luckey told detectives. “He threw one at me. Then he picked up a bigger one… And based on my knowledge, training and experience, I know it to be a weapon that can cause grievous bodily harm or death, so at that point, I took out my weapon and fired and he was hit.”

Luckey declined to answer detectives’ questions after his brief account of what happened.

The duty to retreat

In Maryland, when people are faced with a threat in public, they are required to try to escape before resorting to violence. It’s known as the duty to retreat. People are allowed to defend themselves so long as the force is considered reasonable and that they were not the initial aggressor. To use deadly force, the person raising self-defense has to establish that their attacker was using deadly force or that they believed their life was in danger.

Pillion said in court Luckey could’ve either retreated into the bar, or escaped into the street, where there was no traffic passing at the time of the shooting. Instead, Luckey adopted the attitude of “throw another brick and see what happens,” Pillion argued, and engaged in an “impulsive act of anger.”

Luckey fired six shots at Torres, falling backwards into the street as he shot. Three rounds struck Torres, with bullets tearing into his neck, abdomen and arm.

According to Pillion, Luckey was “so angry that he didn’t give one iota of concern for those people standing next to Mr. Torres.” Pillion said his disregard for the safety of others around Torres amounted to reckless endangerment.

Rosenberg defended his client’s actions.

“He is an armed security guard hired by the owner of Chris T bar,” Rosenberg told the jury. “It’s his job to keep decorum.”

Under the law, security guards have the same rights as unarmed citizens. Police work, if done lawfully, is legally protected.

In closing, Pillion said Luckey was “essentially someone playing dress up,” or masquerading as a police officer, and that he had a sense of entitlement to kill because of his uniform.

“It’s not self-defense,” Pillion told the jury. “In fact, the defendant was not defending any part of himself, except maybe his pride. And that’s not justification for murder.”