Jury begins deliberations in Blakely trial after lawyers argue about intent and greed

Aug. 1—ATHENS — The refrain of the defense in closing arguments Friday was that the state failed to prove that Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely had criminal intent while prosecutors said Blakely routinely showed he was more interested in money than following the law.

On the 15th day of a trial that included about four dozen witnesses, jurors began deliberations Friday on 10 theft and ethics counts against the state's longest serving sheriff. Deliberations will continue Monday morning.

Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman began closing arguments by saying the case was unique.

"One of the reasons this case is unique is that the defendant swore an oath; he swore an oath not just to enforce the law, but to obey the law," Beckman said. "... He swore it 10 different times."

He went on to point out that the majority of the prosecutors' witnesses were chosen not by the state but by Blakely. This was primarily a reference to Trent Willis, a political consultant for the sheriff who testified Blakely intentionally overpaid him with campaign funds as a means of pocketing the $4,000 refund. Willis is under investigation for various crimes and was attacked effectively on cross-examination.

As Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris said in a portion of the closing argument, "Let's be honest, Trent Willis is at best of questionable character. But we didn't hire him. Mike Blakely hired him."

A hurdle for the state is explaining that Blakely can be guilty of theft from his own campaign committee. While the judge would later instruct the jury that the campaign committee is a distinct legal entity, Beckman tried to provide the jury with a rationale for it being separate from the candidate.

"Campaign donors are entitled to know if their money is going to go for a purpose that the law allows," Beckman said. "... A citizen's entitled to know who's giving money to a public official that's making decisions that affect your life, that affect your family's life. Citizens have a right to know, and Mike Blakely deprived citizens of that right because he stole those campaign checks and he didn't report them."

Story continues

Theft charges

The state prosecuted Blakely on four felony theft charges relating to campaign funds. In each case, Blakely failed to make campaign disclosures to the Secretary of State that are required under Alabama law. The indictment doesn't charge Blakely with improper campaign finance disclosures, but the state is arguing the lack of disclosure shows Blakely's intent to deceive.

One count alleged Blakely received a $1,500 check from a a political action committee and placed it in his personal account. He never paid the money back to the campaign account. Another alleged he received a $2,500 campaign donation, deposited in his personal account, and only paid the money to the campaign account after discovering he was under investigation.

A third theft charge involved what was described as a planned trip by Blakely to Washington, D.C., for training on running a campaign. Blakely received a $3,000 advance for the trip from his campaign account but he did not take the trip. He refunded the money 3 1/2 years later, after he had been informed he was under investigation.

The fourth involved the $4,000 check from Willis' consulting firm. Willis testified Blakely advised him he would pay from the campaign account more than was owed, and Willis agreed to refund the $4,000. Instead of returning it to the campaign account, Blakely deposited it in his personal account. He has not paid this money back to the campaign account.

In a well-organized presentation, Beckman showed the jury images of the exhibits on a large-screen TV and reminded them of trial testimony. He especially focused on the testimony of Tom Watkins, Blakely's campaign treasurer and longtime friend.

Watkins filled out all of Blakely's campaign disclosure reports. In every instance charged by the state, no disclosure was made on the campaign forms. And in every instance, Watkins denied he had any knowledge of the checks that Blakely kept, and said he'd have included them on the reports had he known of them.

Blakely testified that Watkins made all deposits into the the campaign account, although Blakely was also a signatory on the account.

Beckman stressed that even if Blakely didn't deposit the campaign checks into the campaign account himself, his task was simple: He could have given them to Watkins, who would deposit them.

Blakely, Beckman said, "couldn't be bothered to do the one thing he had to do because he was more interested in getting the money than following the law."

Each time Blakely stole a campaign check, Beckman argued while displaying images of bank records, he would have overdrawn his personal account had he not deposited the check.

Blakely testified that Watkins gave him bad advice and failed to file disclosure reports on campaign checks he knew about.

"Why would Thomas Watkins come in here and lie to you?" Beckman asked. "He had no reason in the world to do that."

Beckman next addressed the ethics counts, four of which charge Blakely with using his official position for personal gain and one that charged him with soliciting a thing of value from a subordinate.

One of the charges is that Blakely wrongfully borrowed inmate funds from a safe at the Sheriff's Office and, when repaying them with a personal check, frequently told the jail clerk to hold his check. In numerous instances, Beckman argued, Blakely would have overdrawn his account but for the jail clerk delaying deposit of the checks.

Beckman also challenged Blakely's explanation of why he had the jail clerk wire him money at a casino.

"Blakely got this loan because he was losing at gambling," the prosecutor said while showing jurors a casino-generated print-out of his losses.

The charge of soliciting something of value from a subordinate involved his request that another Sheriff's Office employee wire him $1,000 in her personal funds to a casino. Beckman said it made no difference that the employee was Blakely's friend and testified that was why she sent him the money. The law is designed, he said, to protect public employees from having to decide whether to risk their job by denying such requests or helping their boss on matters unrelated to work.

Referring to another ethics count, Beckman argued Blakely allowed two Athens businessmen to use unauthorized inmate labor as an inducement to get about $72,000 in loans from them.

"Mike Blakely has shown you who he is in this trial," Beckman said. "... He doesn't care where the money comes from as long as it ends up in his pocket."

He told jurors Blakely's whole defense was to blame other people.

"This trial is your chance to finally point the finger at him, the man who swore an oath to follow the law," Beckman said. " ... It's your chance to point the finger at him and say, 'You've got to follow the same laws that everyone else has to follow.'"

Defense argument

Robert Tuten, Blakely's lead defense attorney, then presented his closing argument. As was the case throughout the trial, he used none of the visual aids relied upon by the state.

Relying largely on Blakely's testimony from Thursday, Tuten said repeatedly there was no evidence his client intended any theft or ethics violations, a necessary element in each count.

"Look at the intent," he said. "If no intent was proven to break the law ... then there is no crime."

Tuten also said repeatedly, as he did in opening statements, that "no money is missing." He did not address the $5,500 in campaign checks that Blakely deposited in his personal account and never transferred to the campaign account.

Tuten said the state's mission was less to obtain a guilty verdict than to destroy Blakely's reputation.

"When they realized their case was collapsing on the courtroom floor they resorted to personally attacking the sheriff" and "they had to drag his reputation and good name through the mud," Tuten told the jury.

He noted that any inconsistencies in testimony — such as the numerous contradictions in statements by Blakely and his campaign treasurer — could be explained by the fact that they were being asked to detail conversations that took place years ago.

He called Willis of Red Brick, the man who testified that Blakely orchestrated a refund for himself, "a liar, a cheat and a con man."

Tuten said Blakely's subordinate's willingness to wire her money to the sheriff was not an indication of criminal conduct but of friendship.

The state may have forgotten it, he said, "but down here in the South we pride ourselves on Southern hospitality and kindness. ... Just because he's an elected official doesn't mean he doesn't have any friends."

Tuten said the $72,000 Blakely received from the Athens businessman was not a loan and had nothing to do with their use of inmate labor. Rather, he said, the businessmen were buying the house of Blakely's deceased parents.

"This may be Limestone County, but we're not dumb," Tuten said.

He said that all the lawyers would move on to other cases, but the jurors would think back on the trial in the future.

"When you think about it, I want you to be proud that you made the right decision, that you were fair."

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.