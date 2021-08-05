Jury begins deliberations in Bledsoe double ax murder trial

Aug. 5—WINCHESTER, Tenn. — Jurors began deliberations around 11:25 a.m. CDT Thursday in the trial of a Bledsoe County man charged with killing his girlfriend and her mother with an ax in November 2017, leaving them dead with a combined 27 wounds.

Robert Joe Whittenburg, 47, of Pikeville, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Deanna Lawrence, 46, and her daughter, Dedra Lawrence, Whittenburg's then-24-year-old girlfriend.

The jury of eight women and six men from Franklin County, two of them alternates to be released from duty when deliberations began, has been sequestered since being selected Tuesday. The trial began Tuesday and was moved from Bledsoe to Franklin County because of heavy media coverage and heavy traffic from the World's Longest Yard Sale, court officials said. Bledsoe and Franklin are both within the 12th Judicial District, and Circuit Court Judge Thomas Graham is presiding over the case. It's the first criminal trial in the 12th Judicial District since the pandemic began.

Much of the focus of Thursday morning's closing arguments from Whittenburg's lawyer, Sam Hudson, and the prosecution team of David Shinn and Steve Strain, was on a statement Whittenburg made to TBI agent Keith Herron after Whittenburg was released from the hospital in December 2017 after being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Whittenburg told Herron he couldn't remember what happened but surmised he was responsible, according to testimony.

"'I realize it must have been me because I was the only one there,'" Whittenburg told Herron.

Hudson contended Whittenburg's story throughout the investigation remained the same, including his inability to remember what happened to the women.

Jeff Seals, Deanna Lawrence's boyfriend, was the person who found the bodies on Nov. 30, 2017, according to his testimony Tuesday. Seals got off from his construction job earlier than expected — he and Whittenburg worked for the same company but on different crews — and he was concerned because he had been trying to reach someone at the home on Sawmill Road in Pikeville for hours with no response, and when he got home no one would answer the door and the house was dark.

When he finally went to a back bedroom window and knocked, breaking the glass, he made his way into the darkened home where he made the grisly discovery, according to testimony. Seals initially thought Whittenburg, who was unconscious on a bed in the home, was among the dead, as did the first law enforcement officers but when Whittenburg gasped they realized he was still alive and sent him to the hospital.

Dedra Lawrence's body was found in the kitchen of the home and Deanna Lawrence's body was found in the living room near the front door, according to testimony.

According to testimony about DNA analysis, blood samples were taken from a variety of items investigators took from the scene and the murder weapon, a fireman's ax. DNA from Whittenburg and Dedra Lawrence was found on several items, but Deanna Lawrence's DNA was identified only on a sample of the claw portion of the ax, according to testimony.

Whittenburg took the stand in his own defense Wednesday still contending he has no memory of what happened to the women, though he recalled trying to kill himself by using medical supplies to attempt to drain out his own blood and hacking at himself with the ax.

Whittenburg's lawyer, Sam Hudson, contended it was possible a situation developed in which Whittenburg was provoked into using the ax on the women. He pointed to defense testimony Wednesday from Whittenburg's mother that he and Dedra Lawrence had heated arguments and that she sometimes screamed at him and threw things.

Hudson told jurors it was possible the two women got in an argument, engaged in combat, possibly one of them attacked the other with the ax, and Whittenburg became involved trying to stop it. Hudson pointed to testimony that the two women were capable of "pushing buttons" that caused Seals and Whittenburg to lose their usual "calm and chill" demeanor.

Hudson told jurors the state had not proven Whittenburg premeditated any of his actions and that they should consider evidence of the victims' having violent natures.

Hudson said if jurors believed the state met its burden of proof that Whittenburg took the women's lives, he should be found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, and if they didn't believe the state had carried its burden, to acquit him.

