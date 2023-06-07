Jury begins deliberations in Dalton McDermott murder trial

The jury in the murder trial of a Springfield man accused of killing a local bar owner in January 2022 has begun deliberations on first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

Jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense Wednesday in the case against Dalton McDermott, 28. McDermott was charged for allegedly beating up Angelo Manci, Jr. 80, the owner of the Parkway Pub on New Year's Eve 2021. Manci was hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital and ended up dying two weeks later. The first-degree murder charge was added against McDermott after Manci died.

Prosecutors from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, led by felony division chief Mary Beth Rodgers, said that the punch McDermott allegedly threw that knocked out Manci caused a chain reaction that ultimately led to his death. They also pointed out that each of the medical professionals brought to testify in favor of the defense both said that they couldn't be certain that Manci would have died if the incident with McDermott didn't happen.

McDermott's defense team, led by Daniel Noll of the Noll Law Office, said that the county was overreaching in attempting to paint his client as a murderer. He said that while the incident was tragic, McDermott's one alleged punch was not the overall cause of Manci's death, saying that he was acting in self-defense from someone he did not know.

The defense pointed at Manci's health issues, such as pre-existing cardiovascular issues, a COVID-19 diagnosis provided upon his arrival at St. John's and a stroke that they believed caused his death, as being more important to his mortality than the alleged punch from McDermott.

The response from Rodgers and the prosecution was that Manci was making an attempt to defuse what could have been an ugly situation, but McDermott, a much younger man, punched him as hard as he could and created the kind of strong probability of great bodily harm needed for a first-degree murder conviction. Rodgers said that due to the age difference, it wasn't a fair fight between McDermott and Manci.

If convicted, McDermott will face a maximum sentence of 20-120 years to life in prison.

