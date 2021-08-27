Jury begins deliberations in former Boulder County deputies' manslaughter trial

Aug. 27—A Boulder County jury began deliberations Friday morning in the manslaughter trial of two former Boulder County Sheriff's deputies in the death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling.

While the prosecution asked the jury in closing arguments to convict the deputies, saying they acted recklessly and disregarded training, the defense argued for acquittal, calling the case a tragic accident and arguing that there were other factors that contributed Shankling's death.

The joint trial for James O'Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, began last week, with testimony wrapping up Thursday after both men declined to testify in their own defense. Both have been charged with manslaughter in Shankling's death. Manslaughter can be charged in Colorado when a person "recklessly causes the death of another person."

According to an arrest affidavit, O'Brien and Lunn were called by Boulder police to pick up Shankling at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 9, 2018. The affidavit said that the two deputies were working an extra shift at that time doing transport duties for the Addiction Recovery Center.

According to body camera and transport van surveillance, the two deputies physically placed Shankling on his stomach, with his hands behind his back, in one of the transport van's holding compartments, which contain benches with seat belts.

The passenger-side rear compartment, where Shankling was placed, is less than 5 feet in length and Shankling was 6 feet tall, according to the affidavit. For Shankling to fit, the man's legs had to be lifted off the floor. The affidavit says the deputies pressed on the compartment door to get it shut. This caused Shankling's left leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, according to the affidavit.

While being transported to the Addiction Recovery Center, Shankling was in the van for 16 minutes. When the deputies arrived at the center, they found Shankling unresponsive and not breathing.

Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner and Senior Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood said that Shankling, a 6-foot-tall man, should never have been placed in a transport space that was less than 5 feet in length.

"To be clear, Demetrius Shankling died because of James O'Brien and Adam Lunn and their reckless conduct and reckless action," Gardner-Wood said. "It's not the sheriff's office's fault, not the van's fault."

Gardner-Wood said the two people responsible for Shankling's safety "shoved him into that van that compressed his body and let him die over the next 16 minutes."

Kupfner recapped from his opening arguments that both deputies had training on positional asphyxia which, along with the combined toxic effects of alcohol and amphetamine, led to Shankling's death. Defense attorney Carrie Slinkard, though, has argued that the deputies had little familiarity with the transport van.

Kupfner said the former deputies were well aware of Shankling's level of intoxication.

"It wasn't a mystery," Kupfner said. "It wasn't a question."

He said the tool the former deputies were given to transport the man was misused.

"There were options," Kupfner said in regards to how Shankling was transported.

Slinkard said her clients have had the weight of this incident on their shoulders for the last three years.

"I want to start by acknowledging the tragedy," Slinkard said. "Absolutely, hands down, this was a tragic event and that needs to be considered. My clients have had the weight of this incident on their shoulders for the past three years. But, it's sad because it was an accident. Accidents can't amount to crime."

Slinkard said Shankling was "extremely intoxicated," and that he had also ingested amphetamines, pointing to these as factors in his death.

Slinkard replayed audio from the early morning transport when Shankling was found unconscious by the deputies.

"Based on the audio we heard, no one would disagree that they were concerned. It was a tragedy, but a genuine accident," Slinkard said.

Shankling was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital and then transferred to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on Sept. 12, 2018. He died Oct. 6, 2018.

Gardner-Wood said Shankling spent 27 days in a coma, before his death.

An autopsy report concluded that Shankling died from "positional asphyxia with the combined toxic effects of ethanol and amphetamine contributing," and the death was ruled a homicide.

Following the incident, both deputies were initially placed on administrative leave in September 2018. Their employment with the sheriff's office ended in March 2019, though, after an internal investigation.