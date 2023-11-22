Jury begins deliberations in Grand Forks murder case

Nov. 21—GRAND FORKS — Minutes before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, a 12-person jury was sent to deliberation to determine whether a Grand Forks man is guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

The state rested on Monday, Nov. 20, after presenting 20 witnesses. Kindi Jalloh, 40, was the defense's only witness. After his testimony, trial recessed for the day, returning on Tuesday morning for jury instructions and closing arguments.

If Jalloh is found guilty of Class AA felony murder, he could be sentenced up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The tampering with evidence charge, a Class C felony, has a maximum sentence of five years.

