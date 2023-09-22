Jury begins deliberations in Showalter case

Sep. 21—OTTUMWA — At 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 12 jurors exited the courtroom to begin deliberating about the evidence they've heard in the Gregory Showalter Sr. first-degree murder case since last Wednesday.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff told the jury in closing arguments that the state's evidence ranging from the family's testimony as well as cell phone data, video surveillance footage, an ongoing divorce and a pattern of domestic abuse within the household are enough to convict Gregory Showalter Sr.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Robert Breckenridge said the state's investigation is reliant on assumptions and involved failures to test certain evidence. As he held up a pair of flip flops the state says belonged to Helen Showalter, he asked the jury to examine what he deemed to be inconsistent wear patterns. He also quipped for jurors not to touch them without gloves, so they could be tested once the state decides to "look for the real killer."

Showalter faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, willful injury, and domestic abuse assault by impeding breathing or circulation. He has pled not guilty to all charges. The most severe charge, first-degree murder, carries a mandatory life sentence without parole upon conviction.

Neff told the jury Thursday that Showalter killed his wife Helen Showalter as the couple was in the midst of a divorce. He outlined evidence that showed the couple left together in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at 11:48 a.m. on July 31, 2021. They drove to a location on Pennsylvania Avenue they've referred to as a job site, where cell phone records indicate they remained for more than a half hour.

Prosecutors believe that the job site is where Helen Showalter was killed. They found no physical evidence of a killing there, but Neff told jurors that Showalter would have had plenty of time to clean the area.

Neff then said that Helen Showalter's body was placed in the rear of the Trailblazer and driven to the Cliffland River Access along the Des Moines River, with Gregory Showalter taking an elongated route along Highway 34 and then south through Agency, Ashland and Eldon. In 4-5 minutes, Neff says Gregory Showalter then dumped his wife's dead body into the Des Moines River and then took off toward his residence at 333 Evergreen in Ottumwa.

Once he arrived, Neff said that Gregory Showalter instructed family members at the residence to take another vehicle and go looking for Helen Showalter. He told the family that he and Helen Showalter had gotten into a fight and he left her to walk home.

They left, leaving Gregory Showalter alone to clean the Trailblazer, Neff said. Investigators, however, did locate traces of blood on the vehicle that tested to be blood from Helen Showalter.

Additionally, Gregory Showalter never mentioned to police the fact that he and his wife had spent a considerable time at the Pennslyvania Avenue job site. Neff also said that Gregory Showalter did not play an active role in searching for Helen Showalter, and even evaded police when he saw them at a Bloomfield hotel assembled like an army.

"You see in the evidence what he does with his time," Neff said. "What he prioritizes. You see what the family prioritizes. And you can infer a lot from that."

Neff surmised to the jury that this evidence, coupled with a history of abuse and an ongoing divorce, shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Gregory Showalter killed his wife.

To answer, Breckenridge told the jury the state failed to prove that fact. He charged that the case was built on characterizing Gregory Showalter as an abusive husband and an alcoholic who during a relatively calm divorce decided to kill his wife.

He also pointed out that there's no evidence to tie Showalter to dumping his wife's body. "If he had been in the river, disposing of the body ... would he have mud on his shoes? Did anybody point that out?"

Breckenridge also pondered before the jury about individuals the family had said ware present at the river site when they first arrived to search for Helen Showalter. Breckenridge said police never looked into those individuals.

"So if these people were at the river, they either didn't see or hear somebody throw the body in [to the river] 40 yards from their position, or it didn't happen there," Breckenridge said. He argued that due to river currents the body did not enter the water at the point near the Cliffland boat ramp as prosecutors have detected, adding that for that to be true family searching for Helen Showalter would have missed her initially and then her body stayed in roughly the same location for more than 20 hours. Additionally, he pointed out that a trained police canine searching for Helen Showalter's scent was unable to locate her, but an untrained dog later located the body while out for a walk with its owner.

Breckenridge advanced a theory that while high on methamphetamine, Helen Showalter may have accidentally entered the water and picked up her facial and neck injuries as the current carried her into debris. He pointed to a defense expert witness who testified that he viewed Helen Showalter's death as an accidental drowning.

The jury deliberated until about 4:30 p.m. Thursday before being sent home for the night. They will resume deliberations at approximately 9 a.m. Friday.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.