Jury begins deliberations after teen testifies in murder trial

Nov. 6—A jury began deliberating Monday on a first-degree murder charge for 17-year-old Judah Trujillo after he took the stand in his own defense, testifying he had shot Samuel Cordero in Ragle Park last year because the man had attacked him.

The trial began Thursday morning and wrapped up Monday with closing arguments.

Prosecutors have argued Trujillo is guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Cordero in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, 2022.

Trujillo would be sentenced as an adult and could face life in prison if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

After Cordero's body was found in a shelter at the park, a monthslong investigation tied Trujillo to the crime using data police obtained from Google as well as home surveillance video, prosecutors have said.

Investigators found the man and the teen both had email addresses linked to accounts on the LGBTQ+ casual dating app Grindr, and both of their cellphones were active in the park on the morning of the crime, according to court records and testimony.

During their closing arguments Monday, attorneys on both sides acknowledged Trujillo had fired the shot that killed Cordero.

Trujillo's defense attorney, Jerry Archuleta, said Cordero had been the aggressor, grabbing Trujillo twice and punching him in the face after the boy had second thoughts about joining him in a baseball dugout for a sexual encounter.

The teen was "a victim of what happened that night," Archuleta said, and "a survivor of what he thought was a threat on his life."

Trujillo pulled out the loaded handgun, reached over his shoulder and shot Cordero while Trujillo was falling from the punch, Archuleta said.

Archuleta urged jurors not to convict Trujillo of first- or second-degree murder, but said a voluntary manslaughter conviction was their "decision to make."

Prosecutors pushed jurors to convict the teen of first-degree murder, saying a plan or a motive would not necessarily be required for the verdict, but "deliberate intention" to kill Cordero would be.

Prosecutor Jeanine Salustri cast doubt on Trujillo's account that he fired over his shoulder and that he didn't know he had hit Cordero.

"With one bullet he manages to kill Mr. Cordero," she told jurors. "That's an incredibly unlucky shot for Mr. Cordero."

Another prosecutor in the case, Ramon Carrillo, pointed out Trujillo went to the trouble of bringing a loaded gun that belonged to his mother's boyfriend to the park. He had retrieved the gun from a closet, took off the lock, put in a magazine and chambered a round at a house near the park before going to meet Cordero, the attorney said.

Police and prosecutors have alleged Trujillo took Cordero's cellphone after the shooting and helped his mother dispose of it on Rodeo Road, where it was discovered by a resident.

Carrillo questioned why Trujillo would have taken Cordero's phone after shooting him, asking, "Was he there to rob him?"

Trujillo's defense attorney criticized the prosecution's case, saying the state had provided "no evidence at all" or witnesses to testify Trujillo had shot Cordero with deliberate intent.

Salustri told jurors it was "no doubt a difficult case," with a "very young defendant" accused of "the most serious of crimes."

District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer read instructions to jurors, who can consider convicting Trujillo of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

The difference between a second-degree murder conviction and voluntary manslaughter, she told them, is the question of whether they found there was "sufficient provocation" for Trujillo to shoot Cordero.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the jury sent an inquiry back to the judge regarding the question of "deliberate intent" required for a first-degree murder conviction, writing they found the instructions contradictory. Sommer told them they must follow the instructions as written.

Deliberations are expected to continue Tuesday.