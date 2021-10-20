Jury begins deliberations in trial of Carlos Rivera

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 20—HAVERHILL — A jury has been charged with deciding if Carlos Rivera is guilty of shooting Jeffrey Larkin of Haverhill to death on the night of May 6, 2018, on Grand Avenue, just north of downtown.

Following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense, Judge Janice Howe gave instructions to the jury prior to lunch on Tuesday, after which the jury went into deliberations. A decision is expected as early as Wednesday.

Howe had instructed the jury on the differences between first degree and second degree murder, and what the charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm mean.

According to police, on Sunday, May 6, 2018, just before 11 p.m., Haverhill police officers found Larkin, 40, on the ground on Grand Avenue near Emerson Street with a fatal bullet wound in his chest.

Rivera, 42, who police said goes by the nickname "Chin," has been charged with Larkin's murder, along with additional charges of possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

During his closing argument, Rivera's defense lawyer, Edward Hayden, tried to convince the jury that Larkin was shot by Sky Stefanelli, the prosecution's only eyewitness to Larkin's murder.

Hayden said Stefanelli was the one who was furious with Larkin on the day of his death over $10 he owed her, which Hayden said was motive for her shooting Larkin.

He said Stefanelli had been smoking crack cocaine that day, that her ability to recall information was compromised and that she'd been arguing with Larkin throughout the day over the $10.

Hayden said Stefanelli told different versions of events to friends, to the police and to the grand jury as to what happened the night Larkin was shot and killed on Grand Avenue, near Emerson Street.

"She's untrustworthy, she's transactional and she gets impatient if she doesn't get what she wants," he said, adding that the drugs Stefanelli was using that day compromised her ability to tell the truth.

Hayden also downplayed evidence in the case, saying police found no evidence such as fingerprints or gunpowder residue and that Rivera did not appear in any of the videos the jury was shown during the trial.

Those videos included images of a black Kia that Stefanelli said she was driving that night, with Rivera in the front passenger seat and her mother Carly Carney in the rear seat, just minutes before Larkin's murder.

Hayden also questioned Stefanelli's reliability as a witness since she'd made a deal with the district attorney's office to testify truthfully in return for dropping the charge of being an accessory after the fact.

"Remember, back then she was a bad person," Hayden said. "You can't make a good deal with a bad person."

Hayden concluded his argument saying Stefanelli had motive and not Rivera.

During testimony by state police investigators, the jury was told that two 9 mm cartridge casings found near Larkin's body were proven to have been fired from a black, 9 mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol.

That gun, police said, was retrieved from a river behind the home of a relative of Shawn Brown of Methuen, who testified that he got the gun from Stefanelli and later told his brother to get rid of it. The brother told police where to find the gun.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Dolhun tore into Hayden's assertion that Sky was the shooter and pointed to testimony that it was Rivera who shot Larkin.

"The evidence has shown beyond any reasonable doubt that shortly before 10:42 p.m. on the sixth of May, Carlos Rivera, armed with a loaded gun, deliberately confronted Jeffrey Larkin on Grand Ave. When it started, Jeffrey Larkin was alive. When it was finished, Jeffrey Larkin was dead."

She said GPS tracking data showed that in the minutes before the shooting, the Kia had traveled through Lafayette square, where it pulled into a parking lot and the occupants, Stefanelli, Rivera and Carny watched Larkin walk past a convenience store then up Winter Street.

Dolhun said the GPS tracking data is consistent with Stefanelli's testimony.

"What she (Stefanelli) told you was substantially corroborated by evidence," Dolhun said. "Sky told you she was with Carlos Rivera before, during, and after the death of Jeffrey Larkin."

Dolhun reminded the jury that on the morning of May 7, after police arrived at a Lowell home where Stefanelli had been staying with a friend, they found Rivera hiding behind a bedroom door. She told the jury that an innocent person would have no reason to hide from police.

Dolhun said there is no doubt that Sky Stefanelli was involved in this crime.

"She was present at the scene (of the murder), she drove Carlos Rivera from the scene, and she helped him hide then later get rid of the murder gun," Dolhun said. "There is no question her behavior is criminal. She is guilty of being an accessory after the fact, which is what she was charged with from the beginning, because that was the charge that was supported by the evidence."

Dolhun wrapped up her argument saying the evidence proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Rivera shot and killed Jeffrey Larkin with deliberation and intent.

"If you find him not guilty, he will be getting away with murder,'" she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin approves week-long Russian workplace shutdown as COVID-19 surges

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with 34,073 new infections. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said the "non-working days" from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, during which people would continue to receive salaries, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.

  • Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

    Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap. A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit. The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after allegedly drawing a photo of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told HawaiiNewsNow.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Boulder fire officials provide update on a massive early morning fire at a condominium on Pearl Street

    Boulder fire officials provided an update on Tuesday morning's massive condominium fire on Pearl Street which affected 83 units. They're asking people who lived there who haven't reached out to police to do so. Investigators are expected to remain on the scene through Wednesday.

  • Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

    The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic gun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the trigger,” ...

  • 'Shoot me': Florida teen killed by police after brandishing fake 'military-style rifle'

    A suspect in Florida who was killed Saturday for waving a "military-style rifle" at cars and officers was actually a teenage student brandishing an Airsoft pellet rifle, according to authorities.

  • Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur

    Michael Hetle, a former NASA employee who allegedly used a racial slur against his mixed-race neighbor, has been found guilty […] The post Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hubby Called ‘Spellcasters’ to Curse His Wife Before He Murdered Her, Says DA

    Facebook/Help Find MayThe husband of a missing California mom of three was arrested Tuesday for her murder, 10 months after she disappeared.“The evidence is clear and overwhelming. Larry Millete is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance,” Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a Tuesday press conference. Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen alive on Jan. 7, 2021, shortly before she and her husband were about to take their daughters—aged 4, 9, and 11—on a trip to the mountains.

  • Babysitter Splits Pot Cookie With Kid’s Mom Then Stabs Her to Death, Police Say

    Daniel Zuchnik/Getty ImagesA man hired to babysit shared a weed cookie with the child’s mom, then plunged a knife into her, later telling cops he’d had a bad reaction to the edible, according to Pennsylvania authorities.Pennsylvania State Police said that Lavrius Watson, 26, now faces a criminal homicide charge in connection with the death of Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, whose 10-year-old son was in the Luzerne County house when she was killed.Police said that Leonard, 41, was found dead at her ho