Jury begins hearing evidence on whether convicted killer deserves death sentence

Marcus Pinckney blows a kiss in the direction of his mother who was sitting in the gallery on Dec. 2 at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Defense attorneys pointed to a life of violence suffered by convicted killer Marcus Pinckney while prosecutors described his crimes as cold, calculated and premeditated as one side tried to convince a jury he deserves the death penalty and the other argued he should be spared.

The trial of the 44-year-old Pinckney moved into the penalty phase Monday after jurors found him guilty last week of first-degree murder with a firearm in the killing of Tracy Height, 57. The jury on Wednesday also found Pinckney guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting of Height’s son, 27-year-old Trevon Height, and a third man named Robert Singleton.

Pinckney was also convicted of kidnapping with a firearm. On Monday, Pinckney also pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In the penalty phase, jurors must decide whether to recommend to Circuit Judge James Clayton that Pinckney be sentenced to death on the first-degree murder conviction. All 12 jurors must recommend death for the judge to have that option. If the vote is not unanimous, Pinckney must be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Pinckney was a drug dealer who said the other three men were ripping him off. On the morning of July 19, 2018, Pinckney kidnapped his girlfriend, Christy Armstrong, of Daytona Beach, tied and gagged her and brought her along to a violent confrontation.

A security video played earlier during the trial showed a car driving up to a motel in Daytona Beach. A man approached the driver’s side door and there were muzzle flashes as Pinckney shot the man, Tracy Height, and then walked away from the car and shot the two other men, Trevon Height and Singleton. As he walked back to the car, Pinckney fired again at Trevon Height and Singleton.

Motel Shooting'He wanted them dead:' 1 killed, 2 injured in Daytona motel shooting

Death at DozierFamily honors Daytona native who died at Dozier school

Story continues

Human Remains FoundTeam finds about 90% of a human skeleton at Toscana in Palm Coast, ends search

Pinckney ConvictedDaytona Beach man convicted of first-degree murder, sentence deliberation begins Monday

Planned to Kill:Woman testifies ex-boyfriend waited all day to kill 3 men in Daytona Beach and said she would be next

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak, who is prosecuting the case along with Jason Lewis, told jurors on Monday that Pinckney deserved the death penalty.

Urbanak said Pinckney had bought ammunition, had been planning the shooting all day and then carried out the plan by luring the three men to his vehicle before opening fire.

Urbanak also said the murder was committed while Pinckney was in the process of committing another felony, the kidnapping.

Urbanak also told jurors that Pinckney had been convicted of a prior violent felony when he shot a man named Ricky White in 2004 with a shotgun, which was another aggravating factor.

Defense attorney Jessica Manuele said the murder did not rise to the level of the imposition of death. She and fellow attorneys Terence Lenamon and Joyce Brenner, told jurors that they had convicted Pinckney of first-degree murder which meant he would die in prison and would never be free.

“He will not be released ever, ever, ever,” she said.

“The law requires that the death penalty be reserved for the worst of the worst,” Manuele said. “That is not want we have here.”

She also said that, while it was not an excuse for the killing, Pinckney would turn to drugs to deal with stressors in his life and that the man grew up around violence.

Scalding Water and Bleach

Manuele told jurors that Pinckney's mother, Sandra, 67, believed her husband was cheating on her. So, she boiled a pot of water, bleach and chicken grease in 1982 and waited for him to return home from work. Upon his arrival, she threw the scalding liquid on him, with the children in the house.

The husband's worst injuries were second- and third-degree burns to his right shoulder, both thighs and his groin, according to court documents.

Sandra Pinckney was called by the defense on Monday and testified that it was bleach and water and that she threw it as a “reflex” when her husband banged on the door and yelled. She said her now former husband was in the hospital for about a month.

“Was your relationship over at that point,” asked Lenamon, who handled the questioning.

“Most definitely,” she said.

She said he declined to press charges.

She also talked about raising Marcus Pinckney and her other children in the projects, where she said violence and crime was prevalent. Sandra Pinckney also said she had smoked crack cocaine and drank alcohol while raising her children.

And she said that Marcus Pinckney had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and she had him taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation once under Florida's Baker Act.

Marcus Pinckney did not show any emotion as his mother testified.

Manuele also said in her opening statement that Marcus Pinckney wound up at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, a notorious and now-closed state school in Marianna.

“You are going to hear Dozier kids suffered a lot of trauma,” Manuele said.

The staff made the boys fight each other and the school became known as “gladiator school,” Manuele said.

A team of archeologists found 51 bodies in 55 graves at the school, according to news accounts. More than 500 former students have said they were brutally beaten and suffered mental and sexual abuse at the school, which closed in 2011 after 111 years of operation, according to news accounts.

Manuele said that Pinckney was selling drugs to make ends meet and he and his girlfriend, Armstrong, had to borrow money from her mother and from her daughter to get by.

Manuele said despite everything he is going through now Pinckney has managed to remain a positive influence on his three children and even from a prison cell he is able to provide love and support to them.

Shotgun Blasts

Prosecutors also talked about violence in Marcus Pinckney's past. They called Ricky White, who testified that in 2004 Pinckney had made a sexual comment about a woman. White said he confronted Pinckney.

Sometime after that, White said he was standing with some other people in the street when Pinckney motioned at him to go over to him. White said he was ready to walk toward Pinckney when someone warned him not to.

“The next thing you know he just shot,” White said.

White said he was hit by buckshot and was blinded in his right eye. Pinckney fired two or three times. White, who said he had four or five felonies on his record, said he still has buckshot in his scalp from the shooting.

During cross examination by Lenamon, White said he had threatened to beat Pinckney up during the earlier confrontation.

The trial continues Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Florida killer's death penalty phase begins