New jury being selected for trial of man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer

A new jury is being selected for the trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer after a judge declared a mistrial.

Christian Bey is accused of killing Calvin Hall at a block party in Homewood in 2019.

Prosecutors brought in their third witness yesterday. She mentioned Bey’s criminal record in front of the jury which caused the mistrial.

A new trial is scheduled for next week.

