Jury can't reach verdict in dealing-resulting-in-death case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury on Thursday was unable to reach a verdict in a case stemming from a fatal drug overdose.

Michael T. Schoeff, 37, of Muncie, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

After jurors told Judge John Feick they could not reach an unanimous verdict on that charge, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said the state would bring Schoeff to trial for a second time. A new trial date has not yet been set.

The jury on Thursday did find Schoeff guilty of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Schoeff and Vera Renee Morgan, now 33, were arrested in November 2020, a few weeks after a 32-year-old local woman died of a heroin overdose.

According to an affidavit, that woman's boyfriend reported when he picked up her at a drug treatment center in Indianapolis, she had "made up her mind to get dope when she got to Muncie."

She then allegedly bought heroin from Morgan for $40 at a southside convenience store.

Morgan is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday, also in Circuit Court 4, on a count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

