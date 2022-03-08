Jury: Central City man guilty of raping child

Mar. 8—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Central City man was found guilty on Friday of raping a child over a seven-year period.

A Somerset County jury issued guilty verdicts on all 33 counts against Michael Merringer, 53, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

Merringer was arrested in 2019, accused of raping a young girl between 1996 and 2002 inside a Shanksville Borough home.

At the time, police charged him with more than 200 sex-related charges.

Dozens of charges were withdrawn by prosecutors while the case was being prepared for trial.

But Merringer's conviction included charges of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, charges that can carry sentences of 10 years or more.

Due to the nature of the charges, Merringer also would likely have to comply with Megan's Law registration guidelines following a review of his case by Pennsylvania's sex offender assessment board.

"I hope that a conviction on all 33 counts gives the victims some peace of mind and sends the strong message that these types of crimes on the children of Somerset County are not going to be tolerated," Metzgar said.

Somerset County Trial Deputy Christina DeMarco-Breeden prosecuted the case, Metzgar said.

Defense attorney Matt Zatko said he is planning to meet with Merringer to review potential issues that might later be raised in court.

At this point, no decisions have been made, he said.