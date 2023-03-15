Jury chosen in ‘ComEd Four’ trial; opening statements expected

After less than two days of selection, a jury of 12 has been chosen for the “ComEd Four” trial.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber conducted selection and a panel of 12 had been picked . Alternates were being selected and opening statements were expected Wednesday.

Because almost all of the specific questioning has been done in sidebar, details of the jurors selected so far are scant. One woman selected said she’s studying to be a software programmer. Another woman said she’d heard nothing about the case and could be fair and impartial. There have also been three men selected.

The defendants known as the “ComEd Four” entered Chicago’s downtown federal courthouse for the first time Tuesday to face charges alleging they conspired to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

On trial are Madigan’s longtime confidant, Michael McClain, 75, of downstate Quincy, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 64, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, 73, and Jay Doherty, 69, a lobbyist and consultant who formerly led the City Club of Chicago. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery conspiracy.

The indictment filed in November 2020 alleged the defendants orchestrated a scheme to funnel jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments from the utility to Madigan-approved consultants in exchange for Madigan’s assistance with legislation the utility giant wanted passed, or blocked, in Springfield.