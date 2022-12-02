Jury chosen in murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

A jury has been chosen for the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, which will begin Monday in Tarrant County.

The attorneys and 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher agreed Friday morning on the final selection of 12 jurors and two alternates. Eight men and six women were chosen. None of the jurors are Black.

The jury will decide whether Dean is guilty of a crime in the October 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, had moved into her mother’s home on East Allen Avenue to help care for her mother as her health declined. On the night of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was the only witness inside the house.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2019, by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

A neighbor, James Smith, called a police non-emergency line about 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, after noticing doors open at the house, which he thought was unusual. Smith has said that his intent was for police to check on the welfare of the residents, but police classified the call as an open structure.

Dean and Officer Carol Darch responded to the home. Body-camera video released by the police department shows that Dean looked in the front door (which was open with the screen door closed), whispered to Darch, and walked along the driveway to the back of the house. He turned on his flashlight, walked through a gate into the back yard and stood next to a window.

Inside the house, according to the account Zion gave to a civilian forensic interviewer trained to question children, Jefferson told Zion “that she heard noises coming from outside and she took her handgun from her purse.”

Zion said, “Jefferson raised her handgun, pointed it toward the window, then Jefferson was shot and fell to the ground,” according to an affidavit supporting the warrant for Dean’s arrest.

The video shows Dean raise his handgun with his right hand while pointing the flashlight toward the window with his other hand.

Dean yells, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and then immediately pulls the trigger, the video shows, firing once.

Story continues

Aaron Dean walks in to a pretrial hearing Nov. 16, 2022, at Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is scheduled for trial Monday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

According to court documents, both officers went into the house, where Dean administered CPR while Darch took Zion outside. Jefferson died at the scene.

Two days later, Dean, then 34 years old, resigned from the police department and was arrested.

Family members and protesters have called for justice in the case over the past three years as the trial has been delayed multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling issues with witnesses, and the recusal of original trial judge David Hagerman.

Legal experts believe the case will hinge on whether jurors believe Dean’s actions were reasonable under the state’s self-defense law.

This article includes information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.