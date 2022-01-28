Jury: Clarksville man guilty in 2018 stabbing death of estranged wife

Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
·3 min read
Leila Chanane,&#xa0;41
Leila Chanane, 41

Why would Hamid Houbbadi take an Uber to his Clarksville home, leaving his vehicle at a local Walmart?

Who cut the power at the Bellamy Lane home the couple once shared before Leila Chanane arrived home?

And what really happened at the estranged couple's house between Oct 19-20, 2018, leading up to the death of the 41-year-old Chanane?

Those were the questions a panel of Montgomery County jurors had to answer to determine whether or not the killing of Houbbadi's estranged wife was premediated.

After three days of testimony and less than half a day of deliberations, the jury reached a guilty verdict on all counts Thursday, convicting Houbbadi of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime and especially aggravated burglary in Chanane's fatal stabbing

State: 'This is a surprise attack.'

Chanane was found dead in a neighbor's driveway on Bellamy Lane after suffering from "multiple lacerations and incisions throughout her body," according to prior reports.

District Attorney General Robert Nash spent half an hour telling jurors how Houbbadi planned the attack in his closing statement.

“She did everything she could to get help from the court system to keep Hamid Houbbadi away from her," Nash said, noting Chanane's order of protection against her husband and the fact that she'd been living in a Nashville domestic violence shelter shortly before her death.

On Oct. 19, Houbbadi drove to a local Walmart to pick up blood pressure medication. He then took an Uber to Chanane's house when she wasn't home, and about 20 minutes later the power was cut off, experts testified during trial.

“What is the logical reason," Nash asked the jurors. "He took an Uber with no car in the driveway. Now, when Leila (Chanane) comes home, there's no lights on the house ... this was a surprise attack."

District Attorney General Robert Nash showing Montgomery County jury the alleged murder weapon during closing statements of the Hamid Houbbadi trial.&#xa0;Jan. 27, 2022
District Attorney General Robert Nash showing Montgomery County jury the alleged murder weapon during closing statements of the Hamid Houbbadi trial. Jan. 27, 2022

When authorities arrived at the house, Houbbadi was found inside, face down with apparent self-inflicted wounds, including several slits to the wrist and neck, officials said.

“I don’t think he wanted to get away with it," Nash said.

“He killed her, and out of guilt, he went inside to commit suicide," Nash said.

Chanane was found with seven stabs wounds to the back and two stabs to the chest, Nash said. He concluded that the act was personal.

Defense: 'Don't make assumptions'

Defense Attorney Chase Smith told the jurors to be careful with any assumptions about what happened that night.

“You can't fill the links of the chain for the state if they didn't prove something," Smith said. He mentioned how no one actually testified about the reports of Houbbadi having an excessive amount of the medication in his blood.

Arabic Interpreter Hebba Abulsaad, left, and defendant Hamid Houbbadi, right, seen in Judge Robert Bateman courtroom&#xa0;in Montgomery County courthouse Tuesday afternoon.&#xa0;Jan. 25, 2022
Arabic Interpreter Hebba Abulsaad, left, and defendant Hamid Houbbadi, right, seen in Judge Robert Bateman courtroom in Montgomery County courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Jan. 25, 2022

“He (Nash) told you that those wounds were self inflicted," Smith said. "Who said that? Nobody. That's not evidence."

Smith also told the jurors not to assume anyone turned the power off.

He mentioned how there were no signs of forced entry and that Houbbadi was also an owner of the residence.

"Regardless of the order of protection ... they didn't take his keys away from him," Smith said.

Clarksville man found guilty in estranged wife 2018 stabbing death
Clarksville man found guilty in estranged wife 2018 stabbing death

He questioned why Chanane's blood wasn't found on his client.

"Because they want you to assume," he said. "They want you to fill those gaps. They have to show you it's premeditation, and if they didn't show you, then it's not."

Nash told the jury to remember one thing during rebuttal.

"Let's not discount the fact that .. he thought his faith was something different," he said. "He never thought he was going to be right here on trial."

Houbbadi is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Feb. 25.

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Clarksville estranged husband accused in wife's stabbing death pleads not guilty: Takeaways

HUSBAND ACCUSED: Clarksville police: Estranged husband accused of killing wife

HELD WITHOUT BOND: Clarksville slaying suspect held without bond in estranged wife's death, could be flight risk

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Jury: Clarksville man guilty in 2018 stabbing death of estranged wife

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen shot in the head on Cinco Bayou Bridge, Fort Walton Beach police say

    A 15-year-old male was shot in the head Thursday afternoon while traveling south on the Cinco Bayou Bridge.

  • First Baptist pastor: Davenport's retirement 'an ideology leaving the role'

    Rev. James McCarroll: "We are now going to hold you accountable for the decisions you make in our lives and the lives of our children."

  • A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was released from hospital after being shot. One hour later, a police officer was also shot.

    Christian Almonte, 26, thanked the deputies and other supporters who gathered outside the hospital entrance to cheer as he was released.

  • Will the Bengals make it to the Super Bowl? Here's what you think

    We have heard the experts weigh in, we've seen the Vegas odds. But we wanted to know what YOU think about the Bengals' Super Bowl hopes.

  • Denmark pulls Mali troops out as junta takes swipe at France

    COPENHAGEN/PARIS (Reuters) -Denmark will start pulling its troops out of Mali after the West African country's transitional junta government this week insisted on an immediate withdrawal, a blow to France as its counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel begins to unravel. The decision comes amid tension between Mali and its international partners including regional bodies and the European Union that have sanctioned Mali after the junta failed to organise elections following two military coups. Tensions have escalated also over allegations that transitional authorities have deployed private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, which some EU countries have said was incompatible with their mission.

  • ‘Equivalent to the n-word’: Woman kicked out of Richmond store for using Cantonese slang term

    An Asian woman was asked to leave a store in Richmond, Canada, after she allegedly used a Cantonese term to describe a white person as a "ghost man" or "foreign devil." Eugene Ho was accompanying his girlfriend's mother to a Shaw store in Richmond Centre shopping mall in November 2021 when the incident occurred, according to Richmond News. Ho wrote about their experience at the store in a Facebook post last month.

  • St. Louis officers kill man who shot 2 of them: police

    At least one man opened fire on officers during a foot chase in a suburb, striking one in the abdomen, leading police to fire back and shoot the suspect dead. The incident allegedly began when police tried to stop a car connected to a homicide, leading to a pursuit.

  • Man Killed in Hail of Police Bullets Fired by NINE Cops on Nashville Interstate

    Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”

  • She Bugged Her Cheating Cop Husband—and Got Charged

    Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s

  • Children watched as Coast dad beat mom with ‘blue stick,’ cops say. It was a concrete pipe.

    A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.

  • Missing North Carolina mother and daughter found safe after five years

    More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...

  • Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

    The man followed the woman to her home, and her brother was also a victim in the gunfire, cops say.

  • Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

    On Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news. A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.

  • ‘A stain on American history.’ MO couple sentenced in Capitol riot blame Trump, crowd

    “I was caught up in President Trump telling everybody that this election got stolen and he had kind of everybody enraged,” Zachary Wilson told the judge.

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • She was a problem cop for years. Now she's a convicted fentanyl-laced heroin dealer

    A Highand Park detective with a storied past is now facing decades in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin.

  • Killers of 8-Year-Old Girl in Chicago Got Subway Sandwiches Right After Her Murder, Prosecutors Say

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/HandoutAfter a Chicago teenager opened fire on a street corner Saturday afternoon, killing 8-year-old Melissa Ortega and injuring at least one other, he and his adult getaway driver grabbed sandwiches, prosecutors said on Thursday.“They drove to a Subway to get Subway sandwiches,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said at a hearing. “They are seen laughing, having a good time, and then they go to a gas station to buy beve

  • Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

    Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.

  • DeLand man who smashed teens’ car window with pipe to face hate crime charges, deputies say

    A 58-year-old white man is facing hate crime charges for an unprovoked, racially prejudiced attack on three high schoolers at a Volusia County gas station over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said. Richard Burnham, 58, directed racial slurs at three Black teenagers and beat the side of their car with a metal pipe outside a Circle K on State Road 415 in Osteen around 3 p.m. Saturday, ...

  • Newlyweds targeted in SF attempted robbery on their wedding day

    Newly released crime data shows a disturbing trend in San Francisco. This attempted robbery highlights the issue.