Jury clears man of charge connected to firing gun at drive-by shooters

Aug. 3—A Hillsborough County jury cleared a purported gang member of a felony charge he faced for firing a handgun at a drive-by shooter in Manchester last year.

The jury reached a not-guilty verdict Wednesday morning shortly before lunch.

The verdict cleared Tariq Alston, 20, of shooting a handgun a single time toward a car whose occupants had just shot three people in a drive-by shooting. Alston's shot hit no one, and he had claimed self-defense.

Alston's public defender, Michael Hamman, did not want to comment on the verdict.

The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Patrick Ives, said the jury did a good job weighing the evidence and that self-defense obviously came into play.

The shootings took place near the Seven Days Market in the center city of Manchester in April 2021.

Three people had just been shot, one critically, and Alston ran toward the area, only to run away once he heard a second volley of shots and the car turned toward him.

Hamman told the jury that Alston was scared and running away; he shot to prevent the shooters from following him. Police have never made an arrest in the shootings, and Ives said the case remains under investigation.

According to filings connected with the case, police have identified Alston as a member of the 9-Trey Bloods gang, which is allegedly involved in violent crimes in Manchester.

In September, Alston is scheduled for trial on another charge of trying to hide his gun from police about a month after the Seven Days incident.