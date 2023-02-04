Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing in Tesla tweets

Associated Press

The parents of Amir Locke, who was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer when a SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant one year ago, sued the city and the officer Friday, alleging he was “gunned down in cold blood” in violation of his constitutional rights. Locke, 22, who was Black and had hoped to build a career as a hip-hop artist, was sleeping on a couch in his cousin's downtown apartment when authorities entered without knocking Feb. 2, 2022, as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul, in which Locke was not a suspect. Body camera video showed that Locke was holding a gun before he was shot seconds after the officers burst in.