Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing in Tesla tweets
A jury has decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with tweets in 2018. (Feb. 3) (AP video by Terry Chea)
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the wider market are firmly in the green following the release of the Federal Reserve’s fund rate decision.
Alphabet says it'll disclose its AI investments in future earnings reports. The move signals the company's seriousness about competing in the AI race.
Dillon Brooks will miss the Grizzlies' next game after the NBA suspended him for his role in a fight with Donovan Mitchell Thursday
Republicans will take up two bills aimed at killing two Washington, D.C., laws the GOP says go too far in reducing criminal penalties and rewarding illegal immigration.
French naval forces in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran and heading to Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Thursday. While Iran denied being involved, images of the weapons released by the U.S. military's Central Command showed them to be similar to others captured by American forces in other shipments tied to Tehran.
The parents of Amir Locke, who was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer when a SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant one year ago, sued the city and the officer Friday, alleging he was “gunned down in cold blood” in violation of his constitutional rights. Locke, 22, who was Black and had hoped to build a career as a hip-hop artist, was sleeping on a couch in his cousin's downtown apartment when authorities entered without knocking Feb. 2, 2022, as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul, in which Locke was not a suspect. Body camera video showed that Locke was holding a gun before he was shot seconds after the officers burst in.
Jon Moxley wants to bring Ohio back to prominence as […]
The U.S. jobs report Friday likely will be the next major macro catalyst that could swing Bitcoin prices, which have soared this year.
PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf? With Tiger and Phil as captains?
The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani Group 'sort of scared us away,' Mark Mobius told Bloomberg.
The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support.
If approved, South Los Angeles' first Costco could be part of a mixed-used development that would see 800 apartment units sitting on top of it. A project of New York-based real estate developer Thrive Living, the high-density building is being proposed to be built on a vacant 5-acre lot at 5035 Coliseum St in the Baldwin Village neighborhood. Plans for the apartment include a rooftop swimming pool, basketball courts, a fitness center and multiple outdoor courtyards.
The SEC claimed that Activision Blizzard didn't have adequate processes to fully document and review workplace misconduct complaints.
Activision Blizzard will pay the Securities Exchange Commission $35 million to settle charges that it violated workplace misconduct reporting rules and whistleblower protections. The Call of Duty publisher admits no wrongdoing in the case, which comes less than two years after a bombshell lawsuit by California regulators alleged years of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company.
LeBron James is on the cusp of accomplishing greatness once again. Next Tuesday, James and the Los...
Hailey Bieber braced the cold NYC weather in sheer tights, a mini skirt, a sweater, and an oversized jacket. See her look here and shop dupes.
Elon Musk didn't break rules and influence Tesla investors after tweeting he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private, per a WSJ report.
The Florida governor wants AP African American studies taught his way. But that's a very bad idea.
The island mansion is one of 20 East Beach Residences at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats to see a massive new solar energy project near the U.S. border. “Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast,” Ebrard said.