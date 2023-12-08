Jury clears Terre Haute man of child molestation charges

Dec. 7—A Vigo County jury has acquitted a Terre Haute man of child molestation charges.

After a two-day trial, the jury in Vigo Superior Court 3 on Wednesday returned not guilty verdicts in the case against Mark Allen Smith, 39.

Smith was facing two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, all felonies.

Smith was arrested in September 2022 after a Terre Haute police investigation began in March 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. The purported victims were minors ages 13 and 14 when the investigation was opened.

Vigo County Jail records available online indicate Smith was released from custody Wednesday.