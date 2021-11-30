'The jury will come to the right conclusion': Epstein accuser on Maxwell trial
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
"I have faith in the justice system, that the jury will come to the right conclusion," says Jennifer Araoz, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, following the first day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial. The British socialite and longtime partner of Jeffrey Epstein is accused of procuring teenage girls for the disgraced financier.