'The jury will come to the right conclusion': Epstein accuser on Maxwell trial

Oxygen

Police are still searching for a New Jersey couple who mysteriously vanished after taking their ATVs into a protected New Jersey wildlife reserve. Gary Parker, 67, and his wife Lorraine Parker, 60, are believed to have taken ATVs into the Pine Barrens before they went missing, although it’s unclear exactly when the married couple disappeared, according to The Asbury Park Press. The couple was reportedly last seen on Nov. 17; however, a neighbor reported speaking to Lorraine at some point over th