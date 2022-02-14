Jury to consider whether man was fit for trial in the murder of a Chicago police officer, more than 6 years after he was convicted

For years, Marcus Floyd has maintained he remembers nothing about the murder for which he was convicted.

Floyd was severely injured in the 2010 shootout that killed Thomas Wortham IV, a young off-duty Chicago police officer and Army veteran just home from Iraq. The damage to Floyd’s brain left him with no memory of what happened that night, he has said.

And this week, in a highly unusual proceeding, a Cook County jury will be tasked with answering a complicated question: Given Floyd’s claims of memory loss, was he fit to stand trial for Wortham’s murder in late 2015?

“This is what the law terms a ‘retrospective fitness trial,’” Associate Judge Timothy Joyce told prospective jurors during jury selection Monday. “It may well be that’s a term you’ve never heard before. … I do not want you to be daunted by that.”

This week’s proceedings will be Floyd’s second fitness trial. At his first, in 2015, jurors found that he met the legal standard of competency despite the purported amnesia. He was convicted of first-degree murder by a different jury later that year.

But in 2019, the state appellate court found that Joyce had made errors at the first fitness trial, and ordered a second “retrospective” hearing.

Fourteen people — two of whom will act as alternate jurors — were selected Monday for a trial that could last all week. If they decide Floyd was fit for trial back in 2015, the case will go back to the appellate court, where the higher-court judges will consider other matters Floyd’s attorneys raised in their appeal.

But a case can go several different ways after a defendant is found unfit for trial, including potentially holding a hearing at which a judge determines whether to acquit the defendant of the charges.

Amnesia about the alleged crime does not automatically render someone unfit for trial, Illinois courts have held. But defendants must be able to effectively assist in their defense, and Floyd’s attorneys are expected to contend that it is impossible for him to do so if he can’t remember anything about the night of the shooting.

Prosecutors at Floyd’s first fitness trial argued that he met the legal definition of mental fitness because he could make new memories, speak coherently and logically, and assist his attorneys in his trial. No test exists to prove whether Floyd does or does not have amnesia, they said.

Jurors are expected to hear extensive testimony from mental health professionals about Floyd’s capacities. Joyce questioned each potential juror on Monday about whether they or their loved ones had experience with amnesia, and asked whether they harbored any beliefs about psychologists that could affect their impartiality.

The allegations against Floyd are harrowing, and Wortham’s killing made headlines across the city.

Wortham was leaving his parents’ Chatham home late one night in May 2010 when Marcus Floyd and his cousin Brian Floyd came up to him, apparently trying to steal his new Yamaha motorcycle, authorities have said. Two other men, Toyious Taylor and Paris McGee, were nearby in the getaway car.

Wortham’s father, Thomas Wortham III, himself a retired Chicago police sergeant, said at Taylor and McGee’s trials in 2014 that he saw much of the attack unfold while in his slippers, first from the doorway of his house as the two men attempted to rob his son, then on the street as he engaged the Floyds in a gunbattle.

The elder Wortham testified he saw the Floyds approach his son at gunpoint and he yelled at them “get away from here.” That prompted Brian Floyd to point his gun at the elder Wortham and warn him to “get my ass back in the house,” Wortham testified.

At that point, authorities have said, the younger Wortham drew his gun and identified himself as a police officer.

The elder Wortham testified that he heard one shot before he dashed back inside the house to grab a .38-caliber revolver from his bedroom about 10 feet from the front door.

“I told my wife to call the police — they had just shot our son,” he said.

McGee flashed a handgun and yelled at the Floyds to get in the car, Wortham testified. As he yelled for them to get away, Wortham said, the car sped off while McGee fired a shot at him.

Wortham said he was crouched on one side of his daughter’s car while the Floyds were on the other side. After picking up his son’s 9 mm handgun lying in the street, he testified, he opened fire with both weapons.

Once both men were down, the elder Wortham said, he rushed down the street to his son, who had been shot and hit by the car, which dragged him about a quarter-mile down 85th Street.

McGee and Taylor, who were in the car, were convicted of murder and given life sentences. Brian Floyd died of his injuries not long after the shootout.

Floyd was shot at multiple times and suffered what his attorneys described as “near-fatal trauma.” His lung collapsed, his kidney and liver were punctured, and he lost the majority of blood in his body. And he had two heart attacks in the hours after being shot. He was in a coma for almost two weeks afterward.

Memory loss is a common effect of the kind of brain damage Floyd suffered, his attorneys have said.

Floyd testified about his amnesia at his criminal trial in 2015, according to court records. He remembered waking up in the hospital, but had no idea how he got there, he said. The last thing he remembered, he said, was being at home with his girlfriend and his daughter.

