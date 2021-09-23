Jury considers animal cruelty charges filed against Rostraver chiropractor

Sep. 23—A Westmoreland County jury continued deliberations Wednesday night in the animal cruelty case filed against a Rostraver chiropractor charged with shooting a dog in Monessen two years ago.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors said James Scirotto, 48, recklessly fired as many as seven shots from a .40 caliber Glock he wore in a hip holster as the dog approached family and friends attending his mother-in-law's 70th birthday party on Oct. 1, 2019.

The jury began deliberations just after 3 p.m.

Scirotto is on trial for two felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty, misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, and a summary offense of public intoxication.

Scirotto claimed he believed he had to shoot the dog to defend his family and neighbors.

"That dog was coming after us," Scirotto testified Wednesday.

He said "Honda," the mixed-breed Labrador, wandered into the party, snarled, barked and threatened to attack. He said he believed the dog had bitten his wife and had attacked a neighbor on her porch.

He testified that he approached the dog, pointed the gun towards the ground and fired four rounds before it ran off.

The dog returned minutes later, Scirotto told the jury. He said as Honda approached, the dog showed his teeth, snarled and was about to pounce when Scirotto fired two more shots and wounded the dog in the rear left leg. The dog underwent surgery and survived.

"I never wanted to shoot that dog," Scirotto testified.

In his closing argument to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said Scirotto pursued and hunted the dog before firing his gun. Honda had no history of violence or attacks, Barr said.

The dog's owners claimed the animal was docile and had escaped from their backyard, where he was chained.

"There was no reason for him (Scirotto) to pursue the dog. He's a cowboy," Barr said. "They're telling you that dog was shot at five times and didn't run away. Give me a break."

In his closing argument, defense attorney Christopher Blackwell said Scirotto acted properly and shot the dog in self defense. He suggested the case against Scirotto was an overzealous prosecution.

"He wasn't hunting this dog. This dog was hunting him," Blackwell said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .