Jury considers death penalty in slaying of Hillsborough teacher

TAMPA — The same jury that found Matthew Terry guilty this week of murdering his girlfriend was poised Thursday to begin deliberating whether he should die for his crime.

In a two-day penalty trial, a prosecutor sought to convince seven women and five men that the murder of Kay Baker was so heinous, atrocious and cruel that Terry deserved to be executed for it. The state also pointed to Terry’s prior conviction for stabbing a previous girlfriend, nearly killing her, as a reason to favor the death penalty.

At the same time, Terry’s defense worked to convince the panel to spare his life.

If the jury votes in favor of death, their decision must be unanimous. If just one juror doesn’t agree, Terry will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“You have already sent Matthew Terry to life in prison,” Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane told the panel in openings. “Where he dies is not an issue here, it’s how he’s going to die. Is he going to die naturally? Or is he going to die at the hands of human beings?”

Baker, 43, was found a little after midnight May 28 with her throat cut in her neighbors’ yard on Kiteridge Drive in Lithia. Sheriff’s deputies found Terry, 47, not far away, with her blood on his body.

Over two days, the jury learned a little about the man they’d convicted, and the woman he killed.

They learned of Baker’s love for children. As a teen Baker earned money babysitting. Her first job out of high school was in a children’s day care. She studied elementary education in college. At Cypress Creek Elementary School in Ruskin, her third-graders scored so well on math exams that the district superintendent came one day to watch her teach.

She had two sons, Mason and Nicholas. She cheered them at youth soccer games. The jury saw pictures of Baker holding Nicholas, and another of her and Mason posing beside a jack-o-lantern.

“The unfairness of her death is unreal,” said Kelly Andrews, a friend who was the last person to talk with Baker before she was killed.

Story continues

Carrie Reebals, Baker’s older sister, used words like vibrant, feisty, warm, strong and stubborn to describe her. The totality of who she was seemed intangible, she said, impossible to convey. She spoke of the void her death has left in their family.

Near the end, she delivered a sentence that drew sobs from spectators, paused after each word as if to punctuate the point: “I. Miss. My. Sister.”

The jury was told about Terry’s upbringing in Michigan. He had two brothers, Luke and Peter. He grew up mostly in the Lansing area, but also lived in a place called Big Blue Lake, north of Grand Rapids. He liked the woods and the water and going fishing. His family described him as a shy, gregarious and inquisitive child. He was never known as a troublemaker. He made his family proud by serving four years in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school in the mid 1990s. He earned a degree in computer engineering and worked as a software developer.

The jury saw pictures of him in a graduation gown, family portraits and candid snapshots. They saw pictures of Terry with his son, Lachlan, and his daughter, Jessica. They learned about Jessica’s struggle with addiction, and her death age 19 from a drug overdose, a tragedy that devastated the family.

He’d met Baker in high school. They dated for a time and later got together again as adults. She stood by him after he was convicted in 2017 of nearly killing his former girlfriend, Michelle Rogers.

The jury heard Rogers, too. From the witness stand, she showed them the scars that mark her face, her shoulder and her arms where she’d been stabbed and bitten by Terry.

His mother, Kathy Terry, said she would continue to support her son in prison.

“I cant imagine any mother or any parent just wanting their child to die,” she said, breaking into sobs “You just can’t stop loving them.”

She was asked if she understood the pain the Baker family has endured.

“Oh, I know,” she said. “I’m just so sorry. I pray for them every day. And for Kay’s children and family and friends. I’m just sorry. I’m just so sorry.”

The jury was expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.