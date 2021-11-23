Jury continues to deliberate in 'Unite the Right' civil trial

NextShark
Around 500 migrant workers from Vietnam are being exploited at a Chinese-run company in Serbia, local nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) reported last week. The rundown: The workers, who were hired to construct a tire factory in Zrenjanin, a city in the northern province of Vojvodina, are allegedly doing so under conditions that could endanger their lives, according to the NGOs. When work is over, they reportedly go to cramped dormitories, where they allegedly face even more issues such as lack of food, water and clothes.