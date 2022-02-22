Jury continues deliberating in hate crimes trial

Feb. 22—The jury entered deliberations Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men already convicted of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

After final instructions from presiding U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, the jury of three Blacks, one Hispanic and eight Whites began deliberations at 3 p.m.

"For the 12 of you, it's now time to reach a unanimous verdict," Wood told the jury, which has been sequestered since it was empaneled on Feb. 14.

The jury deliberated until approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday before retiring for the evening. Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. today.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery by the state on Nov. 24, 2021. They were sentenced to life in state prison Jan. 7.

The three face federal charges of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. Travis and Greg McMichael are additionally charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael also is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

After a week of presenting evidence of racist slurs and attitudes, federal prosecutors urged the jury to find that skin color propelled the actions of the trio when they pursued Arbery to his death Feb. 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores.

"It was about race — racial assumptions, racial resentment and racist anger," said Christopher Perras, an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. "All three of them saw a Black man and they thought the worst of him."

Defense attorneys argued that racism was not sufficiently established as a motive in the killing of Arbery.

"The government hasn't proven beyond reasonable doubt that this was racially motivated," said Amy Lee Copeland, attorney for defendant Travis McMichael.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun, ending a chase in which the three men pursued him in two pickup trucks as he ran through the streets of Satilla Shores.

The incident began moments earlier when the McMichaels saw Arbery run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. They armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and began pursuing Arbery. Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan followed Arbery and used his cellphone to record the deadly conclusion.

The men chased Arbery for what Perras described as "five terrifying minutes" using the pickup trucks to block his escape on several occasions.

Greg McMichael later told county police that the two trucks had Arbery "trapped like a rat" when Travis McMichael shot him. None of the men rendered aid to Arbery as he died on the street.

Prosecutors argued that the men would not have chased and killed Arbery had he been White.

Jurors heard testimony last week that Travis McMichael and Bryan often used the "N" word and other racist slurs on cellphone text messages and social media. Travis McMichael expressed a desire to harm African Americans on several occasions and had called a subordinate in the U.S. Coast Guard an "N" lover because the White woman had dated a Black man, according to testimony.

A former neighbor testified that Greg McMichael once referred to a woman who rented property from him as "a big, fat Black woman." Another witness testified that Greg McMichael went on a racist rant after she expressed sadness in 2015 for the death of noted African American civil rights leader Julian Bond. At the time, Greg McMichael was working in his capacity as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office — a job he held for 20 years before retiring in May of 2019.

"You know from the evidence that the McMichaels hated Black people," Perras told the jurors. "And you know that they projected that hatred upon Ahmaud."

Perras said Bryan did not know Arbery or the men chasing him but chose to join the White men in the pursuit without asking whether the Black man needed assistance. He noted that earlier that week Bryan had texted messages using the "N" word to express disappointment in his daughter's new boyfriend, an African American.

"Roddie saw a Black man he didn't know running from two White men he was unfamiliar with," Perras said. "He didn't ask why the McMichaels were chasing him and he didn't ask Ahmaud if he needed help. Roddie Bryan had no question in his mind that the White guys were in the right and the Black guy was in the wrong."

While the evidence of racist actions by the defendants is "horrible, repugnant and vile," defense attorneys argued that the prosecution had not proved that skin color prompted the three defendants' actions in this "tragedy."

"The use of the 'N' word six times is six times too many," said Pete Theodocion, attorney for Bryan. "But that's not evidence of wanting to do harm to an African American."

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery of burglary, suspicions primarily stemming from his appearance on surveillance video several times at an open house under construction at 220 Satilla Drive. But the surveillance video showed Arbery caused no harm during each of the five times he entered the structure between October 2019 and the day he died.

Further, testimony revealed the McMichaels were aware that Arbery had done no wrong at 220 Satilla Drive or elsewhere in Satilla Shores.

Perras replayed for jurors Monday a video of Greg McMichael saying as much to county police. "That's just it," Greg McMichael said to investigators. "I don't know that the guy has actually stolen anything."

Arbery wore shorts and running shoes and carried nothing in his hands each time he entered the structure, which had open garage bays and no doors. He last stepped out of 220 Satilla Drive around 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2020, then ran past the McMichaels' home.

Arbery was known to friends and family as an avid jogger who loved to run everywhere.

Said Perras: "What did Greg McMichael know about Ahmaud? He knew he was a Black man and he was running down the street."

Testimony revealed the McMichaels had greater reason to suspect White people of crimes in the community. This included a White couple who went inside 220 Satilla Drive with a canvas bag, as well as a White man seen on a home's security camera stealing a gun from a vehicle outside a residence on Zellwood Drive in Satilla Shores.

Theodocion asked jurors to set aside any personal animosity they may have for the defendants.

"He was not treated fairly at all," Theodocion said of Arbery. "You don't have to like these people. But we have to elevate higher."