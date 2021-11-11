Jury continues deliberations in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial
A jury is still deliberating in the corruption trial of union boss Johnny Doc and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon.
Brad Rukstales, who gave $25,000 to Trump's campaign and GOP committees in 2020, said he allowed “emotions to get the better of me."
It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
The indictment is a first: No one has been prosecuted for contempt of Congress when executive privilege was asserted.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
The judge intended the gesture to honor a veteran, but it had the effect of asking the jury to praise someone whose testimony they'll be asked to weigh in a homicide trial
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
A witness who called the police after seeing Ahmaud Arbery inside a home under construction the day he was chased and fatally shot in his […]
Lonnie Coffman, who brought guns and Molotov cocktails to D.C., told a staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz that he wanted to "help with the election fraud he saw.”
Fabienne Witherspoon didn’t know she had survived a serial killer’s attack when it happened, nor that she had seriously injured her attacker in the process. “I just wanted to get away, and I didn't realize I had stabbed him,” Witherspoon told “20/20.” The man who had attacked her was Tommy Lynn Sells, a notorious serial killer who has confessed to killing at least 50 people during his murderous spree spanning three decades.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
“I’ve been doing this a long time... In all of those hundreds and hundreds of cases, I have never seen anybody as stone-cold guilty as you,” the judge in the case said.
Keith Morrison discussed the ongoing investigation into the deaths of JJ and Charles Vallow, as well as Tylee Ryan, ahead of the Dateline investigation into the so-called Doomsday Couple.
The sisters will appear in a TV special detailing the abuse they and 10 of their 11 siblings suffered at the hands of their parents.