A jury has convicted Claude R. Kearse in the murder of Topekan Darius E. Calvert. He vanished in 2019

A Shawnee County District Court jury after a five-day trial convicted Claude R. Kearse Friday of the second-degree murder of Topekan Darius Emmanuel Calvert, who vanished in April 2019.

The conviction came two days before Kearse's 40th birthday, which is Sunday. He is to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Calvert was 29 when he disappeared.

"Law enforcement began an investigation, which included reports that Calvert had been murdered here in Topeka and his body discarded elsewhere," Kagay said. "However, the investigation remained cold until June of 2020 when partial skeletal remains were found in Osage County."

DNA analysis determined in December 2020 that those remains were Calvert's, Kagay said.

He said that after Topeka police and the cold case investigator for the district attorney's office presented results of their investigation to senior prosecutors in that office, Kearse was charged in Calvert's death.

The case against Kearse was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Will Manly.

