Jury convicts 2 in stabbing death, acquits a third defendant

Jul. 14—A Kern County jury convicted two people in an east Bakersfield stabbing death of a man while acquitting a third person, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Louis Bell, 51, and Mindie Evans, 38, were convicted Tuesday of the January 2020 first-degree murder of Dontae Lee, who was found dead in an alley near Union Avenue. Prosecutors claimed a cell phone near the scene belonged to Bell and he texted Evans about reportedly killing Lee in 100 block of 30th Street. The text messages said "he's gone" and "hungry after killing," the DA's office wrote.

Surveillance video placed both Bell and Dellon Bell near the area and time Lee died, a news release said. It added Mindie Evans said the victim attempted to beat and sexually assault her, but then said she didn't know Lee while testifying at trial.

Dellon Bell was acquitted of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.