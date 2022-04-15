Jury convicts 22-year-old Richmond man of 2 child molesting counts

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County jury has convicted a 22-year-old on two counts of child molesting.

Jerrell Deloney of Richmond will be sentenced at 10 a.m. May 2 after he was found guilty of Level 3 felony and Level 4 felony counts concluding his three-day Superior Court 2 trial, according to case records updated Friday. The Level 3 felony conviction carries a advisory nine-year sentence with a sentencing range of three to 16 years, while the Level 4 felony has a six-year advisory sentence with a range of two to 12 years.

Deloney, who had been free after posting $5,000 for bond, was jailed after the verdict and remains in the Wayne County Jail.

He was arrested during April 2018 on a warrant issued after probable cause was found for the two charges, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The jury convicted Deloney of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl on Dec. 31, 2017, when he was 18.

The Richmond Police Department began its investigation during March 2018, resulting in the charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the affidavit said.

The victim said during a forensic interview at JACY House that Deloney kissed her, forced her to touch his penis and rubbed her buttocks, according to the affidavit.

Deloney now also has a second case pending in Superior Court 2. It accuses him of making a false statement on a criminal history form, a Level 6 felony.

A trial is scheduled Aug. 29 in that case.

