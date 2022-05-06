Jury convicts 78-year-old of murder in 2020 shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — Billy Wilson Sr. shot KC Allen Simpson six times Nov. 4, 2020.

Did he kill Simpson out of fear or anger? That was the key question during the Wilson's five-day trial in Superior Court 1.

The jury decided Friday afternoon that it was anger, convicting the 78-year-old of murder after about three hours of deliberations. The 12 jurors — seven women and five men — rejected Wilson's claims he shot Simpson in self-defense as the Brick Church Road neighbors clashed during a property-line survey.

"This was a senseless tragedy, and the jury got it right," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green said. "The issue was self-defense, but that's hard to use when the victim was shot in the head when he was already down and didn't have a gun."

Green said she believes this case is Wayne County's first female-led prosecution of a murder trial. She said that made her "extra proud."

"We worked hard," Green said of herself and Deputy Prosecutor Teresa Ashcraft.

Wilson showed no reaction when Judge Charles Todd Jr. read the jury's guilty verdict. He only became emotional when handcuffed and being escorted from the courtroom past family members.

A murder conviction carries a standard 55-year sentence with a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years. Todd will schedule the date on which he will sentence Wilson.

During closing arguments Friday morning, Green presented a diagram showing where the six shell casings from Wilson's .45-caliber handgun were located at the shooting scene — three clustered at a driveway between the neighbors' homes and three grouped in Simpson's yard nearer the tree where the wounded Simpson was found.

The diagram also placed Simpson's .380-caliber handgun about 14 feet from his location. Wilson's second set of shell casings was closer to Simpson than the gun.

Green said that after Wilson shot Simpson three times, he pursued as Simpson staggered across the yard, likely seeking the tree's protection. Wilson then shot Simpson twice in the back and once behind his left ear — the fatal shot — while Simpson was laying helpless on the ground.

"That's not self-defense," Green said. "That's making damn sure he's dead."

Wilson's attorney, Jeffrey Arnold, on the other hand, said Wilson feared neighbors who had terrorized him and his wife, alleging that their pit bull had charged him multiple times, they had killed a cat and they shot fireworks at his house.

When Simpson horned in on the property survey for which Wilson paid, the two bickered. Wilson, who testified Thursday, claims Simpson, whom Wilson knew was armed, grabbed him hard under his ribs.

"He doesn't want to die today, so he defends himself," Arnold said.

Wilson feared for his life and his wife's life, Arnold said, asking jurors to put themselves in Wilson's position to understand his thinking during the confrontation.

"Take what he said," Arnold said. "That was what was in his mind at the time."

The circumstances made it reasonable for Wilson to use deadly force, Arnold said, adding that Indiana law does not require retreat.

"Is this a self-defense case?" Arnold said. "Yes, it is."

Arnold also questioned the physical evidence because the scene was chaotic, with Wilson found sitting on his porch and Simpson still alive when law enforcement first arrived. Wilson had testified that Hagerstown police were out to get him. About six minutes after the original 911 call, Wilson called the Wayne County Sheriff's Office rather than 911.

Green stressed that jurors should rely on the physical evidence, including a photo taken two days after the shooting that showed no bruising despite Wilson saying he had been grabbed hard.

"It's a far stretch to believe the tall tale Mr. Wilson told you (Thursday)," she said. "It does not fit the evidence."

Green said on Nov. 4, 2020, Wilson simply became angry. He threatened Simpson, telling him to go inside before he was shot, but Simpson responded with a comment referencing Wilson's previously shooting Simpson's dog from behind.

"He hated these people," Green said of Wilson. "One smart-mouth comment is what set him off."

She also stressed the self-defense possibility ended when Simpson was unarmed and helpless. At that point, he posed Wilson no threat.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is not self-defense," Green said. "This is cold-blooded murder."

Law enforcement officer secure a home in the 4700 block of Brick Church Road during an investigation into a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Jury convicts 78-year-old of murder in 2020 shooting