Jury convicts Akron man in Lake Township homicide case

Clifford Walters Jr. (left) with defense attorney Steven Reisch (right) in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 15, 2021.

CANTON – A jury has convicted an Akron man of aggravated murder and other charges for fatally shooting a Lake Township man more than three years ago.

Clifford Walters Jr, 41, shot and killed 31-year-old Brian Limoli on Sept. 11, 2018.

The tiaTestimony began Monday in Stark County Common Pleas Court. Jurors received the case Wednesday afternoon and deliberated for a total of one hour and 20 minutes before convicting Walters on the entire six-count indictment, including two counts of aggravated murder and other felony charges with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

Judge Natalie Haupt presided over the trial.

More: Akron man on trial for the 2018 shooting death of a Lake Twp. resident

Walters was represented by defense attorney Steve Reisch. Senior Assistant Prosecutor for Major Crimes Kristin Mlinar represented the state.

"We’re grateful today that Mr. Walters was found guilty of all charges, including the aggravated murder of Brian Limoli. Justice continues to be the primary focus in our office and today we were able to get that for Mr. Limoli and his family,” Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said after the verdict.

Walters will be sentenced Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

More: Man wanted for murder in Stark County already in prison

More: DNA evidence used to link suspect to Lake Township homicide

What happened to Brian Limoli?

Limoli had moved to Lake Township from Canton just one month prior to the shooting, and was home with his two children and their mother asleep when the woman heard a noise around 1 a.m., according to trial testimony.

Walters broke into a home in the 8800 block of Cleveland Avenue NW looking for money.

Limoli confronted Walters, who shot him.

The children hid in a closet while their mother went to see what happened, Mlinar told the jury. Walters then confronted the woman, demanding to know where the money was, court records show.

The woman convinced Walters there was no money and to leave because the police would be coming soon from the gunshots heard.

Story continues

Walters fled, leaving the firearm behind, and was later arrested in Medina County on a drug possession charge. DNA evidence found on the weapon would later tie Walters to the murder, according to trial testimony.

Walters was imprisoned for three years, and upon his release, was brought to Stark County to face charges for Limoli's death.

Reisch told the jurors during closing arguments that Walters was set up by Limoli's significant other, who he believed planned the shooting, then pinned it on Walters.

Reach Cassandra at cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Clifford Walters Jr. convicted of killing Lake Township's Brian Limoli