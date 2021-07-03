Jury convicts Albany career criminal on gun, drug charges

Jul. 3—ALBANY — A federal jury has convicted an Albany resident with a lengthy criminal history on various gun and drug charges.

Robert Scott Kennedy, 37, of Albany, was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a three-day trial that began on June 28 in Albany federal court. Kennedy is facing a mandatory minimum five years up to life imprisonment for his crimes.

Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Armed criminals who continually disregard the law and disrupt the safety and peace of our communities will face the possibility of federal prosecution," Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said. "We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold repeat criminals accountable and bring them to justice."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Kennedy was taken into custody on Aug. 21, 2020, on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Kennedy was found in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol and a distribution amount of heroin. Kennedy also swallowed a quantity of heroin and required medical attention at the scene. He has a significant criminal history, including felony convictions for burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and obstruction of an officer.

The case was investigated by FBI, GBI, DEA and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case.