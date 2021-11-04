Jury convicts Anderson man in 2019 killing of Pendleton man

Nov. 4—ANDERSON — It only took a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury approximately one hour to convict Austin Frawley of murdering Michael Beard.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday on charges of murder with a handgun enhancement.

Frawley, 27, of Anderson, decided not to testify on his own behalf.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the jury's decision was a just result in the case.

Frawley was convicted in the shooting death of Beard, 33, of Pendleton, who was found dead inside his mobile home on the morning of Oct. 28, 2019, by his live-in girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Bertram, a detective with the Pendleton Police Department.

At the time of the shooting, officers discovered Beard had a motion-activated surveillance system that saved video on a phone application. Around 12:34 p.m., an event was recorded including a loud noise police described as being a gunshot at 12:44 p.m.

A man is then seen in the video footage running out of Beard's bedroom and past the video camera, according to the affidavit. Beard was found on his bed with a wound on the side of his head.

The footage was shown to Beard's mother and a friend who both identified the man running from the bedroom as Frawley.

During the trial, an interview with police was shown to the jury in which Frawley said he walked from Anderson to Pendleton and waited for Beard's girlfriend to leave before entering the home.

In the interview, Frawley said he didn't remember shooting Beard and when shown the video of the shooting acknowledged it was him and that he felt no remorse.

Frawley showed officers where he changed clothing after the shooting and where he "threw the gun," according to the affidavit. He said he shot Beard with a 9-mm handgun, which Bertram noted was the caliber of shell casing officers found at the scene.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Dec. 3 at 8:15 a.m.

