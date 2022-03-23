Jury convicts Anderson man of child molesting

Mar. 23—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been found guilty on felony charges of child molesting, attempted child molesting and child solicitation.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury returned the guilty verdicts last week against Daniel E. Ward, 55., 200 block of West Third Street.

Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for March 30 at 8:30 a.m. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Ward was arrested in August 2020 by Anderson police, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Norman Rayford. Ward was charged for performing sex acts and showing videos of a child pornography for approximately 10 years.

The first incidents happened when the girl was seven or eight years old.

According to the affidavit, while waiting for charges to be filed, Ward informed Rayford that he would be preparing to go back to prison stemming from the investigation because "he knew it didn't look good for him."

Ward was convicted in 2005 in Knox County, Tennessee, on two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and sentenced to six years in prison. He was also convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, with a one-year sentence.

He served seven years of the sentence.

Ward was convicted in Madison County in 2013 on a charge of possession of child pornography and sentenced to two years. He was also convicted of child exploitation, with an eight-year sentence.

