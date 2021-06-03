Jury convicts Anderson man on two counts of child molestation

Jun. 3—ANDERSON — A Madison County jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting an Anderson man on two counts of Level 1 felony child molestation.

Sewell J. Evans, 50, faces between 20 and 40 years in prison for each count, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 2 p.m. before Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on June 21.

He was convicted on May 27.

According to court records, the victim was 11 when Evans forced her to have sex with him on repeated occasions.

During an interview at Kids Talk, the girl told investigators she had been left alone with Evans when he asked her to come into his room and lie down on a towel he had put on the floor, according to an affidavit of probable cause by James Sundheimer of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The girl told authorities she cried when Evans was forcing her to have sex and told him he was hurting her. He reportedly told her it "was going to hurt for a minute."

The girl told investigators she was scared and couldn't get away from Evans.

Deputy prosecutors Jesse Miller and Dan Kopp prosecuted Evans who was defended in court by David Pumphrey. Jurors listened to almost two days of testimony before returning with their verdict.

