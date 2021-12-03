Jury convicts Arlington man of murder in strangulation of his wife in their apartment

A Tarrant County jury on Friday convicted an Arlington man of murder for strangling his wife in their apartment just days after she arrived in Texas.

Jurors will start the punishment phase for 39-year-old Tareq Alkayyali on Friday afternoon after finding him guilty Friday morning in Criminal District Court No. 396 in Fort Worth.

The jury had the options of finding Alkayyali not guilty or guilty of murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide in the killing of 23-year-old Wasam Moussa of Amman, Jordan, in May 2019.

Alkayyali faces a maximum of life in prison.

Moussa was killed less than a week after arriving in Texas from Jordan.

The two had married in Jordan, but the husband came to Texas because of his job, a family member told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2019.

“She went to the United States to try to give her husband a chance to make a life for her family,” said Moussa’s brother, Ahmad Ali, in a 2019 email to the Star-Telegram.

After arriving in Arlington, the 23-year-old Moussa was found unconscious in the couple’s apartment and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy indicated that Moussa died from asphyxiation, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wasam Moussa was killed just days after she arrived in Arlington, Texas in May 2019. Her husband was charged in the case and his trial started this week in Fort Worth.

“She went there knowing that she had a lot of problems with him,” Ali said in the email. He did not provide any further details.

Arlington police responded to a call for a welfare check at 6:42 a.m. on May 28, 2019, in the 2500 block of Park Village Drive.

A caller told a dispatcher that a man could be at the apartment and had assaulted a woman.

Arlington police found Alkayyali outside of the couple’s apartment and arrested him.