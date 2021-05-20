Jury convicts Athens man of manslaughter, DUI

May 20—ATHENS — A Limestone County jury today found an Athens man guilty of manslaughter, first-degree assault and DUI in a crash that killed another Athens man and injured his stepdaughter, prosecutors said.

Scotty Dale Moss, 40, was charged with reckless murder, the alternate count of manslaughter, first-degree assault and DUI in the Oct. 2, 2018, collision that killed 37-year-old Lloyd Jason Reed and injured Reed's stepdaughter, Mercedes "Sadie" Norman, who was 16 at the time. Norman was a passenger in Reed's Chevrolet El Camino, and Moss was driving a GMC Envoy with one passenger.

The crash occurred on Zehner Road near its intersection with Quinn Road.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated for three and a half hours before returning a verdict. Sentencing by Circuit Judge Robert Baker is set for June 10.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.