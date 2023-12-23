Jury convicts Aurora paramedics in Elijah McClain's death
Aurora paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
Aurora paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
Wear it for shopping, travel and even to bed — this set is versatile and adorable.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
The federal tax credit for electric vehicles is about to change in one particular way that will make it far more attractive to buyers. The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring SUV will be eligible for half of the credit, while the Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid and E-Transit van won’t.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
The 2024 Genesis G70 2.5T starts at $42,695, the $2,170 rise over 2023 paying for a better engine. The 3.3T costs $5,120 more thanks to new standard kit.
Charging accessories make for great stocking stuffers and many of Anker's products are on sale right now.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
Microsoft's future success depends on its unconventional arrangement with OpenAI.
A 1978 Fiat X1/9 in a Colorado wrecking yard.