Jury convicts Baltimore man of murdering, dismembering his adult daughter

A Baltimore jury convicted Malik Samartaney Monday morning of murdering his adult daughter, dismembering her body, and throwing away her remains at an apartment complex dumpster two years ago.

Jurors deliberated over parts of two days before finding the 68-year-old former Marine from Northwest Baltimore guilty of the second-degree murder of Dominique Foster and the unauthorized disposal of her body. The jurors acquitted him of first-degree murder, meaning they did not find that he killed her with premeditation.

Samartaney showed no reaction when the verdict was read. Formerly known as Lawrence “Marty” Banks, he changed his legal name decades ago.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors read to the jury text messages showing Samartaney was enraged by Foster’s lifestyle chasing drugs in the streets of Baltimore. He sent text messages to her adult children telling them their mother had contracted HIV. He sent them a video of the 43-year-old mother of six shooting up. Samartaney told Foster he was “disgusted” by her and that she did not deserve to be his daughter.

His attorneys presented a defense theory that Foster may have fallen victim to the notoriously brutal Latino street gang of MS-13.

Police made the grisly discovery in May 2019, when a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious package at the dumpster of the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments in Northwest Baltimore. Officers found a shopping cart stuffed with black trash bags that dripped blood. They found Foster’s remains bound with cord inside the bags.

