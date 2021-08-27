Jury convicts Bloomer man of sexually assaulting woman

Aug. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A jury convicted a 42-year-old Bloomer man of sexually assaulting a woman in April inside her Eau Claire home.

A two-day trial ended Wednesday evening when an Eau Claire County jury took 2 1/2 hours to find Robert B. Smith guilty of most of the charges against him, according to online court records.

Out of 13 charges against Smith — almost all felonies — the jury found him guilty of nine counts including second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, stalking, strangulation, violating a no contact order, battery and bail jumping.

He was found not guilty of additional charges for sexual assault and strangulation, as well as burglary.

Judge Michael Schumacher scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 23, and Smith returned to the Eau Claire County Jail where he has been since the case began.

Smith could be sentenced to a maximum of 136 years in prison for the crimes he was found guilty of and his status as a repeat offender. The seriousness of the sex offense also requires the state to put Smith on lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Smith's attorney, Russell Hanson, raised questions in spring of his client's competency to stand trial. However, Schumacher deemed Smith competent to proceed with the case during a June hearing.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, a woman who knew Smith called police in the early hours of April 27 because he had been outside her house and attempted to get in twice overnight. He was unable to get inside that night, but the woman told police that Smith had broken in earlier that week and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police that Smith emerged from her bedroom closet as she was getting ready for bed on the night of April 25.

He slapped, punched, strangled and threatened her multiple times. Police officers observed bruises on the woman's forehead and neck that appeared to corroborate her account.

Smith used a bathrobe string to tie the woman's hands, and sexually assaulted her twice that night. He then took a shower and left the house at about 3:30 a.m. on April 26.

After taking the woman's report on April 27, an Eau Claire police detective called Smith on the phone. Smith said he was sleeping at the time the woman said he was trying to get into her house.

He also claimed he was at work when the detective called, but Smith's employer later said he'd not shown up for work that day.

Chippewa County sheriff's deputies arrested Smith at a family member's home.

Smith had previously been convicted in September 2020 of stalking and intimidating a victim — the same woman he's been found guilty of sexually assaulting. He was out on probation for that case, which included the condition he have no contact with the woman.

At the conclusion of the trail on Wednesday evening, prosecutors requested that Smith turn over any keys to the victim's home that may be in his possession.

While the sexual assault and stalking case was nearing trial, Smith was involved in a fight earlier this month with another inmate in the county jail, according to a criminal complaint recently filed against him. Smith had his initial appearance in court last week on the resulting charge of battery by prisoners, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.