Jury convicts Bolivar man of attempted homicide in Ligonier-area attack on jogger

Jul. 13—LIGONIER, Pa. — A Bolivar man has been convicted of attempted homicide for attempting to abduct a jogger at gunpoint in January in Ligonier Township, officials said.

Jurors in Westmoreland County found Frank Springer, 56, guilty of all charges against him, also including attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

The jury deliberated for four hours before reaching its verdict, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release to media.

Testimony concluded after the jury heard from witnesses to the attempted abduction and from the woman herself, who was able to fight off Springer until two Good Samaritans came to her aid, Ziccarelli said.

"The bravery, strength and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court, speaks volumes to her character," Ziccarelli said.

The woman, a Westmoreland County college student, was out for a run in the Rector area on Jan. 8 when Springer pulled his car over and tried to force her into his vehicle, police said at the time.

Officials said that he brandished a revolver and fired it several times — and at one point threw the woman's phone into a creek. But she continued to resist his efforts, including with "physical force," buying her time until a couple driving by spotted the incident, Ziccarelli said.

Jurors were told that the pair intervened and helped rescue the woman, Ziccarelli added.

"We are incredibly pleased with the jury's verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life," Ziccarelli said.

Assistant Westmoreland County District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro prosecuted this case. Defense attorney Tim Andrews represented Springer.

Online court records did not list a sentencing date for Springer. Ziccarelli said the sentencing will occur within 90 days in accordance with Pennsylvania law.