Jury convicts Brandon Portillo in death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum

Brandon Portillo stands while the jury leaves the courtroom at the Nueces County Courthouse on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Portillo is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Corpus Christi Police officer Alan McCollum.

A jury found Brandon Portillo guilty Friday in connection with a January 2020 traffic accident that resulted in the death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum and serious bodily injury of officers Michael Love and Kiyomi Muniz.

Portillo was convicted on one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

The punishment phase of Portillo's trial also began Friday afternoon.

Portillo, 28, faces 15 to 99 years or life in prison.

Portillo was arrested in January 2020 after police said the black pickup he was driving struck McCollum and Love.

McCollum, 46, fell over the railing on State Highway 358 at Carroll Lane, the Caller-Times previously reported, citing Nueces County court records. The highway is about 15 feet above the access road.

Police said the black Chevrolet Silverado Portillo was driving struck a police vehicle, pushing it into two other police vehicles that were involved in a traffic stop. The pickup then spun and struck another pickup involved in the traffic stop, the records stated. Muniz was also at the stop and pulled Love to safety.

This is a developing story.

