Jury convicts Buffalo juvenile in murder of Lockport man

Oct. 7—BUFFALO — An Erie County Court jury has convicted a second Buffalo teenager for the murder of a Lockport man during a robbery in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The jury reached their verdict after about an hour of deliberations on Thursday afternoon. They found the 17-year-old male, whose name cannot be released under New York's Raise the Age Law, guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery after a four-day trial that began on Monday.

"This defendant, a teenage boy, planned this robbery and a young man was subsequently killed. I hope that the family of Trenten Sink feels that justice has been served by this defendant being found of all charges for his role in this senseless murder," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said after the conviction.

The juvenile faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The juvenile is the second teen to be convicted in connection with Sink's slaying. On Aug. 11, Calvin D. Clemons, 19, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to single counts of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Sink, 20, and the unrelated killing of Buffalo teen Felix Aguirre.

Clemons, whose sentencing was postponed on Wednesday, faces a maximum possible term of life in prison without parole. He is also being held, without bail, at the Erie County Holding Center.

Sink was killed on March 29, 2021 in what Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives called "a botched robbery attempt."

Clemons, and his then 16-year-old co-defendant, were accused of conspiring to rob Sink by luring him to a home on C Street in Buffalo. Detectives said the two suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the home, and in the course of the robbery, Sink was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

The death of Aguirre, 17, occurred on Christmas Eve 2020. Clemons was accused of shooting the teen as he sat inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre died at the scene.

Clemons was taken into custody in early September 2021, during a traffic stop by police in Gwinnett, Ga. He was returned to Western New York after waiving extradition in court proceedings there.