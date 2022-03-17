Jury convicts Canton drive-by shooting suspect, Terrel J. Lipkins

A Stark County jury convicted Terrel J. Lipkins, right, of murder and all other counts tied to the shooting death of Jenny Norris, 65, of Canton. He is pictured here with defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik.

CANTON – A Canton man was convicted of murder and other charges tied to a fatal drive-by shooting weeks after a second suspect was acquitted.

A jury found Terrel J. Lipkins, 23, of Canton, guilty Thursday following his trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Jenny Norris, 65, was gunned down on Aug. 7 as she stood outside her Canton home on Belden Avenue SE talking to neighbors.

Canton police and the U.S. Marshals Service later arrested two suspects. The first, Javier Blood, was acquitted on all charges last month at trial.

Lipkins was the driver and was seen on video shown during the trial toting around a gun similar to the one seen during the shooting.

The case was heard by Judge Frank Forchione.

Lipkin's attorney, Aaron Kovalchik, declined to comment due to a possible appeal filing.

Chief Criminal Prosecutor Dennis Barr declined to comment until after Lipkin's sentencing hearing, scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

Lipkins faces a minimum prison term of 15 years to life on the murder charge. He also was convicted of felonious assault and gun-related charges that could bring additional prison time.

Javier Blood looks to the ceiling in a sigh of relief after his acquittal on all charges in the shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris, of Canton.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office alleged Blood was the gunman and Lipkins acted as the driver.

Video showed Blood getting into the front passenger seat of the vehicle at several locations hours and moments prior to the shooting.

At both trials, the state played video of Lipkins driving his girlfriend's car the day of the shooting, one similar to the vehicle used during the fatal shooting.

Witnesses testified at both trials hearing several shots and seeing the back driver's side window down with a gun hanging out and firing.

