Jury convicts Charlotte police officer of misdemeanor after fatal collision with pedestrian

A Mecklenburg County jury on Tuesday convicted a police officer of misdemeanor death by vehicle in connection with a fatal 2017 wreck in which a Charlotte pedestrian was struck at more than 100 mph.

In doing so, the six women and six men set aside a involuntary manslaughter charge against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker that could have sent him to prison for up to five years.

Instead, Superior Court Judge Robert Irvin handed down a 60-day suspended sentence, community service while also suspending Barker’s driving license for a year.

Barker was responding to a “priority one” accident call on the morning of July 8, 2017, when his car collided with James Michael Short, 28, on Morehead Street, near Euclid Avenue.

Phillip Barker, then 24, had been a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer for 18 months when he struck and killed a Charlotte pedestrian while traveling at more than 100 mph. On Tuesday, he was found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Video from Barker’s body camera, which Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Glenn Cole played five times during his closing arguments Tuesday, showed the windshield of Barker’s Chevrolet Caprice patrol car exploding upon impact with Short body.

Prosecutors had argued that Barker was reckless and indifferent to the safety of others when he led two other patrol cars on a 3 a.m., 1.3 mile- sprint down Morehead in response to a reported wreck at Kings Drive.

Defense attorneys, who scheduled up to 20 witnesses, rested their case Monday morning without calling one witness.

In closing, Charlotte lawyer Michael Greene said Barker was responding to a high-priority call, using a street he knew at a time when it should have been free of traffic and pedestrians.

Short who had been heavily drinking in a South End bar earlier that night, had a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit at the time of his death.